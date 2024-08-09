Pakistan Ahead Of India In Paris Olympics Medal Tally! Why?

If two countries are tied with the same number of gold medals, the count of silver medals is used to break the tie. In the case of India and Pakistan, if Neeraj Chopra’s team had secured a gold medal, India would be ranked higher due to its additional silver medal, placing Pakistan's sole gold below India in the standings. However, since India has not secured a gold this time, they fall out of contention when compared to nations with at least one gold medal.