Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra Opens Up On Reaching 90m Mark: 'In Paris It Could Have Happened...'

As Neeraj has started training again in view of the upcoming Lausanne Diamond League which begins August 22, he has left the results in the hand of God

neeraj-chopra-arshad-nadeem-javelin-throw-paris-olympics-pti
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem during the Paris Olympics Javelin Throw final 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Neeraj Chopra has won it all. An Olympic gold, an Olympic silver, a world championship, an Asian Games gold, Diamond League. However, the dreaded 90-meter mark still eludes the 26-year-old. (More Sports News)

Neeraj thought he would be able to cross the barrier at the Paris Olympics, but fell short. His Pakistani counterpart Arshad Nadeem won the gold with two of his throws easily going above the 90m mark. Neeraj's only valid throw of the night could only fetch him silver with a distance of 89.45m.

Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. - (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Neeraj Chopra: Paris Olympics Silver Medallist To Participate In Lausanne Diamond League

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As Neeraj has started training again in view of the upcoming Lausanne Diamond League, which begins August 22, he has left the results in the hand of God.

"I need to leave it to gods now," he said when asked about his target throw in the foreseeable future.

"I Just want to prepare well and see where the javelin goes. There has already been talk about 90m, now I feel just let it be. In Paris, I thought it would happen and it could have happened.

"Now I will give my 100 percent in the next two or three events and see what happens," he said in a virtual interaction arranged by JSW.

India's only Olympic champion in track and field events, Neeraj believes he can still increase the distance but for that his body will have to help.

"I felt I could increase the distance. My two no throws in qualification and final, they were second and third best throws and my season best as well. To increase distance I need to be injury free.

"In my mind I know need to give 100 percent but because of the injury I am not able to give 100 percent. My body and mind stops me from making that extra effort.

"What is most important in training session is throwing sessions which I have not been able to do as much as I would like (due to injury). If you can't throw regularly then you are not able to work on your technique. I need to throw as much as I can. The rest is all fine," said Chopra.

Men's javelin gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan - | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Arshad Nadeem Bathed In Glory: Pakistan's Punjab Govt Offers 10 Million Rupees And Car

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Neeraj, who currently training in Switzerland decoded that his line of the javelin was not perfect in Paris.

"When we run with the javelin there is also lot of strain on groin, when we take cross step. But right now I am not able to tweak my technique. Also my line of the javelin was also not perfect.

He also said that even after Nadeem had broken the Olympic record throwing 92.97m, the Indian never thought the match was over.

"Arc speed was good in Paris but the line was disturbed. If it would be straighter, I could have got two three metres out of it. However, not for once I thought that Arshad's throw could not be bettered. My mind was ready to push the limits but body was not," said the champion athlete.

Chopra needs to finish in the top-six of Diamond League Meetings series to qualify for the season finale in Brussels.

"I came to Switzerland for training ahead of Diamond League. Luckily I did not aggravate my injury as I took extra care of that. I thought of continuing my season like most other athletes. There is one month to go for season end. I will go to the doctors in free time," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
  2. Birmingham Phoenix Vs Southern Brave, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Men's Eliminator
  3. Buchi Babu Tournament: Ishan Kishan Hits Rampaging Ton On Return To Red-Ball Cricket
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test Preview: Pakistan Likely To Deploy Pace Attack Against Bangladesh Amid Weather Concerns
  5. MS Dhoni To Play As Uncapped Player For CSK In IPL 2025? BCCI Might Bring Back Old Rule: Report
Football News
  1. European Football Season 2024-25 Kicks Off: Glimpses From Opening Day Fixtures
  2. Football Transfer: Premier League Club Nottingham Forest Welcome Paraguay International Ramon Sosa
  3. Le Havre Vs Paris Saint-Germain: PSG Boss Luis Enrique Reveals Details On Ramos' Opening Day Injury
  4. Leicester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Hails ‘Top Pro’ Solanke Ahead Of Season Opener
  5. DFB Pokal: Kane On Target As Bayern Win Comfortably - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar: Part Of Bridge Over Ganges Collapses In Khagaria; Nitish Govt Blamed
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security; Bengal Congress Takes Out Protest Rally
  3. Rape And Protests But What Happens When The Din Dies Down?
  4. ‘Hang The Rapists': Bangladeshi Students Demand Justice For Kolkata Doctor
  5. Maharashtra Govt Launches Ladki Bahin Scheme; Women To Get Rs 1,500 Per Month | How To Apply?
Entertainment News
  1. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  2. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  3. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  4. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
US News
  1. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  2. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  3. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
  4. Revealed: Matthew Perry’s Last Words Before Fatal Ketamine Injection
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
World News
  1. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  2. Bangladesh Protests: Nearly 650 People Killed In Recent Unrest, Says UN Report
  3. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
  4. Interim Government In Bangladesh Committed To Hold Free And Fair Elections: Mohammad Yunus
  5. McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security; Bengal Congress Takes Out Protest Rally
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  4. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  5. Trouble For Siddaramaiah As Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Prosecute CM In MUDA Scam
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know