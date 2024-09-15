Other Sports

India's Neeraj Chopra Finishes Second In Men's Javelin Throw Event In Diamond League Final

Chopra 26, finished second to Grenada's Anderson Peters who claimed the top spot with a throw of 87.87m at Brussels Diamond League

Neeraj-Chopra-Diamond-League-2024-x-Photo
India's Neeraj Chopra finished second despite carrying a groin injury. Photo: X/JesuisShyam
info_icon

India's Neeraj Chopra came ever so close of winning the Diamond League 2024 final as he finished second, falling short by 1cm to Grenada's Anderson Peters won the men’s javelin throw event at the the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Sunday. (Highlights | More Sports News)

The 26-year-old Chopra, who had won the DL trophy in 2022 before finishing second last year, achieved his best throw of the day in his third attempt but that was 1cm short of eventual winner Anderson Peters' 87.87m effort.

Grenada's Peters, a two-time world champion, produced his best of the day in his opening attempt. Julian Weber of Germany was third with 85.97m.

Chopra, who added a silver to his Olympic medal tally in Paris following a historic gold in the Tokyo Games, thus ended his season on a high.

The Indian javelin throw superstar, who has a personal best of 89.94m and season's best of 89.49m, had a series of 86.82m, 83.49m, 87.86m, 82.04m, 83.30m and 86.46m.

The top three led the seven-man field in the same order for the whole competition. Peters will collect a Diamond League trophy and USD 30,000 for emerging as the DL champion this season.

Chopra will pocket USD 12,000 for his second-place finish in the grand finale which marked the end of the prestigious Diamond League series after 14 legs, as well as the end of international athletics season.

Silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. - (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Hopes To Compete With International Stars In India

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Haryana lad remained consistent throughout the season, though he won just one international event this season -- Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 18.

He had made the Diamond League final cut after finishing fourth in the overall standings with 14 points from his two second-place finishes in DL one-day meets in Doha and Lausanne on May 10 and August 22.

Chopra has been struggling with his fitness this season and is expected to meet a doctor to rectify a groin injury that has affected him all season and came in the way of his quest to hit the 90m mark.

(with PTI inputs)

