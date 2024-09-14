Neeraj Chopra In Diamond League Final Live Updates, Men's Javelin Throw Event: Indian Eyes Top Prize In Brussels

Neeraj Chopra In Diamond League Final Live Updates: Entry List
MEN’S JAVELIN THROW FINAL ENTRY LIST
1) Anderson Peters - Grenada
2) Julian Weber - Germany
3) Jakub Vadlejch - Czechia
4) Neeraj Chopra - India
5) Andrian Mardare - Moldova
6) Roderick Genki Dean - Japan
7) Artur Felfner - Ukraine
Neeraj Chopra In Diamond League Final Live Updates: What Is The Prize Money On Offer?
Each Diamond League season finale champion is awarded a ‘Diamond Trophy’, USD 30,000 prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships
Neeraj Chopra In Diamond League Final Live Updates: When Is The Event?
The men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final will start at 11:52 PM IST on Saturday, September 14 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.