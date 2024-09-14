Neeraj Chopra In Diamond League Final Live Updates, Men's Javelin Throw Event: Indian Eyes Top Prize In Brussels

Neeraj Chopra reacts during the men's javelin throw final of Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 8). PTI

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the men's javelin throw event at the season-ending Diamond League final on Sunday (September 15, 2024). Olympic silver-medallist Neeraj Chopra will be looking to round-off a perfect season with a win as he lines up against the world's best at the Diamond League 2024 Final in Brussels on Saturday. Last month, Neeraj threw 89.49m, hist best during the Lausanne leg last month and will look to cross that in Belgium tonight. Get all the live updates on Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Finals 2024 in Brussels, right here

LIVE UPDATES

14 Sept 2024, 11:13:20 pm IST Neeraj Chopra In Diamond League Final Live Updates: Entry List MEN’S JAVELIN THROW FINAL ENTRY LIST 1) Anderson Peters - Grenada 2) Julian Weber - Germany 3) Jakub Vadlejch - Czechia 4) Neeraj Chopra - India 5) Andrian Mardare - Moldova 6) Roderick Genki Dean - Japan 7) Artur Felfner - Ukraine

14 Sept 2024, 10:59:45 pm IST Neeraj Chopra In Diamond League Final Live Updates: What Is The Prize Money On Offer? Each Diamond League season finale champion is awarded a ‘Diamond Trophy’, USD 30,000 prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships