Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Hopes To Compete With International Stars In India

Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra hoped to compete with other well-known international stars in India following his silver-medal effort at the Paris Olympics 2024. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
The 26-year-old clinched silver medal in the men’s javelin at the grandest sporting festival with a 89.45m throw behind Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who threw a superhuman 92.97m effort.
"It's a dream of mine to compete with other international stars in India. Hopefully, there will be an international competition soon in India and I can do that," Chopra was quoted as saying by the PTI.
Granada’s Anderson Peters took home the bronze with a 88.54m throw. The field was packed with major names and sensational javelin talents like Jakub Vadlejch, Julius Yego, and Julian Webber.
Chopra, after winning his second successive Olympic medal, also said that he would want to improve on a certain areas, despite not having much time to change the technique as he is entering a new season.
"I am entering a new season now. So, I don't have that much time to change training methods or technique. But I hope to improve upon a couple of areas, especially the line of the javelin.
"You know, the correct angle of throwing so that I get more power in my throw. I will certainly work on it," he said.
Neeraj Chopra also said that his mother always spoke her heart out and also understands what the families of athletes from different countries feel towards them.
"My mother…she always stayed in a village before and after her marriage. She is not familiar with social media and things like that. She often speaks from her heart. But she understands what families of athletes, even from different countries, feel towards them," he added.
Chopra, after winning a gold medal in Tokyo, has followed it up with a silver in Paris, and will be motivated as ever to start preparations for Los Angeles.