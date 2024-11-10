Other Sports

NBA: 'There's So Much More To Be Gained', Claims Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama finished with a game-leading 24 points on Saturday, and marked the third NBA game of his career in which he has had at least five three-pointers and five block

Victor Wembanyama in action against the Jazz
Victor Wembanyama made six three-pointers for the Utah Jazz, but could not drag the San Antonio Spurs over the line. (More Sports News)

Wembanyama finished with a game-leading 24 points on Saturday, and marked the third NBA game of his career in which he has had at least five three-pointers and five blocks, which moved him level with Kristaps Porzingis for the second most in the competition's history, behind Raef LaFrentz (four).

Yet the Frenchman's career-best haul of threes could not help the Spurs avoid a 111-110 defeat.

It is now three defeats in the space of four games for San Antonio, and Wembanyama knows there is much more to come.

"My rhythm's there for sure," Wembanyama said.

BY Stats Perform

"But there's so much more to be gained. It's just a matter of how well we can combine everything together. Once we combine it all, it's great.

"But it's about how often we can do it, and this is how we can keep piling up wins."

When it was put to him that he had just set his career-best for three-pointers in a single game, the Frenchman replied: "Really? I've never made six 3s in a game?"

"This is how progression goes. You don't want to react one way or the other.

"It's just to keep playing my game, and my game consists of shooting 3s, too."

Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson said: "He made shots that he's missed earlier [this season]. So, there's not a reaction either way. He's a phenomenal shooter. We want him shooting all those shots."

