Other Sports

NBA: 'Everybody Called Me A Liar' - Lebron James Thrilled By Impressive Dalton Knecht

The Lakers' six-game winning streak is their longest since February 2021, while they have also extended their perfect home record this season to 7-0

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
nba la lakers
Los Angeles Lakers duo LeBron James and Dalton Knecht
info_icon

LeBron James heaped praise on Dalton Knecht after he tied the NBA's single-game rookie record in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday.  (More Sports News)

He scored nine 3-pointers, including going 6-for-6 in the third quarter, while scoring a career-high 37 points in the Lakers' 124-118 win, their sixth on the bounce.

Knecht now shares the record with Rodrigue Beaubois (2010), Yogi Ferrell (2017) and Utah's Keyonte George (2024).

The Lakers' six-game winning streak is their longest since February 2021, while they have also extended their perfect home record this season to 7-0.

Jazz Lakers Basketball - | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
NBA: Dalton Knecht Stars As LA Lakers Beat Utah Jazz

BY Photo Webdesk

James, who had 26 points and 12 assists, had previously said that he was a fan of Knecht, having watched him at Tennessee while he was in college.

"Same s*** I saw last year," said James, when asked about being ahead of the curve in praising Knecht.

"Everybody on the internet called me a liar. So, what am I now?

"I watched him. I watched Tennessee a lot. I did not think he would fall to us. I thought it would be impossible."

Knecht was the 17th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, and James brushed off the suggestion that the Lakers 'found' him.

"They [The Lakers] didn't 'find' DK," he added. "The other 16 teams f***** it up. Did anybody watch him? You don't 'find' an SEC player of the year."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  2. Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books
  3. India In Australia 2024-25: WACA Curator Doesn't Expect Perth Pitch To Develop 'Snake Cracks'
  4. IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling
  5. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
Football News
  1. Leicester City Vs Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  2. Arsenal Vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  3. 'Enigma' Erling Haaland Offers Too Much Threat To Be Left Out, Says Ex-City Defender Danny Mills
  4. Julian Nagelsmann Frustrated As Germany Denied Win: 'We Can Do Things Better'
  5. Serie A Club Genoa Appoint Patrick Vieira As New Head Coach
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  2. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 20, 2024
  2. Photos: Scenes From Phase 2 Of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  3. UP Bypolls Record 50% Turnout: ‘Voting in Burqa’, ‘Party of Goons’ – A Saga of Allegation and Counter Allegation
  4. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
  5. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. West Asia: UN To Vote Again On Ceasefire In Gaza; Netanyahu Offers $5 Million For Hostages
  5. US Embassy in Kyiv Closed After Receiving Warning Of 'Significant' Russian Air Attack
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood