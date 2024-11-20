Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, scores against Utah Jazz forward-center Drew Eubanks during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht dunks during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game agaianst the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles.
Utah Jazz forward-center Drew Eubanks scores during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reeves, center, defends, against Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles past Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis, left, scores against Utah Jazz forward-center John Collins (20) and guard Isaiah Collier (13) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, dribbles past Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles.
Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski, right, scores against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles.