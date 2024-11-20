Sports

NBA: Dalton Knecht Stars As LA Lakers Beat Utah Jazz

Dalton Knecht tied the NBA’s single-game rookie record with nine 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 37 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 124-118 Tuesday night for their sixth consecutive victory. LeBron James had 26 points and 12 assists, and Anthony Davis had 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Lakers improved to 7-0 at home. Austin Reaves added 17 points for the defending NBA Cup champions, who improved to 2-0 in group play this season. The Lakers hadn’t won six straight games since February 2021, shortly after their championship run in the Florida bubble.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Lakers Jazz Basketball
Jazz Lakers Basketball | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, scores against Utah Jazz forward-center Drew Eubanks during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles.

1/9
Jazz Lakers Basketball
Lakers Jazz Basketball | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht dunks during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game agaianst the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles.

2/9
Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Utah Jazz forward-center Drew Eubanks scores during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

3/9
Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reeves, center, defends, against Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles.

4/9
NBA: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dribbles past Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles.

5/9
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz
NBA: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dunks during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles.

6/9
NBA 2024-25: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers
NBA 2024-25: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis, left, scores against Utah Jazz forward-center John Collins (20) and guard Isaiah Collier (13) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles.

7/9
Dalton Knecht NBA 2024-25: Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz
NBA 2024-25: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles.

8/9
NBA Basketball Game
NBA Cup Basketball Game | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, dribbles past Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles.

9/9
NBA Cup Basketball Game
NBA Basketball Game | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski, right, scores against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ: Sri Lanka Wrap Up Series Win After Rain Washes Out Third Odi
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia's 'World-class' Bowlers Key In Test Series, Says Stuart Clark
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Hungary Draw Against Germany
  2. UEFA Nations League: Gyokeres Scores In Sweden's Rout Of Azerbaijan
  3. Lionel Messi To Play In India? Kerala Sports Minister Makes Huge Statement
  4. Brazil Vs Uruguay: Federico Valverde Grabs A Draw Against Selecao
  5. Pep Guardiola: Man City Boss Agrees Contract Extension With Option Of Further Year - Report
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Retires After Spain Loses In Quarter-Finals To Netherlands
  4. Rafael Nadal Loses Spain's Opening Match In Davis Cup Farewell
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Slovakia Down Great Britain To Advance To Final
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Scores Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Mayuri Horikawa's Goal Provides Early Lead To Japan; MAS 0-1 JPN In Q1
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match
  3. India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match
  4. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's ACT Highlights: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  5. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 2-0 To Set Up Final Clash With China

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 32% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  2. By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Clashes Erupt In UP, Punjab; Claims Of Police Harassing Voters Surface
  3. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  4. PM Modi Receives ‘Key to the City of Georgetown’ In An Unprecedented Welcom In Guyana
  5. Manipur Violence: 'Such Barbaric Acts Have No Place..', Says CM Biren Singh; Curfew Lifted, Broadband Active
Entertainment News
  1. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  2. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  3. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  4. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  5. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
US News
  1. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  2. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  3. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  4. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  5. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
World News
  1. Pakistan To Launch Comprehensive Operation Against Militants In Balochistan
  2. China, Pak To Hold Joint Anti-Terror Drills Amid Attacks On Chinese Working On CPEC Projects
  3. Revised Nuclear Doctrine And Long-Range Missiles Mark 'New Phase' Of Ukraine War
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. 'Coffin Rally' In Manipur, 1000 Days Of Ukraine War And More | November 19 News Wrap
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 32% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; Polling Underway For All 288 Seats
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Clashes Erupt In UP, Punjab; Claims Of Police Harassing Voters Surface
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood