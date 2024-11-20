Sports

NBA: Dalton Knecht Stars As LA Lakers Beat Utah Jazz

Dalton Knecht tied the NBA’s single-game rookie record with nine 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 37 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 124-118 Tuesday night for their sixth consecutive victory. LeBron James had 26 points and 12 assists, and Anthony Davis had 26 points and 14 rebounds as the Lakers improved to 7-0 at home. Austin Reaves added 17 points for the defending NBA Cup champions, who improved to 2-0 in group play this season. The Lakers hadn’t won six straight games since February 2021, shortly after their championship run in the Florida bubble.