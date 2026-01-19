NBA: Kevin Durant Moves Into Sixth Place On Career Scoring List After Securing 18 Points Against New Orleans Pelicans

Kevin Durant needed only 17 points to leapfrog sixth-placed Dirk Nowitzki ahead of the match against New Orleans Pelicans. He achieved it while starring in a victory for Houston Rockets

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
nba-2025-26-kevin-durant-moves-into-sixth-place-on-career scoring-list
Kevin Durant in action against New Orleans Pelicans in NBA.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kevin Durant moved to sixth place in NBA's career scoring list

  • Durant achieved the feat during the Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans match

  • Durant crossed Dirk Nowitzki to move to the sixth place

Kevin Durant scored 18 points to pass Dirk Nowitzki for sixth place on the NBA's career scoring list as the Houston Rockets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 119-110 on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Durant needed 17 points entering the game to eclipse Nowitzki, who scored 31,560 points. Durant’s two free throws with 15 seconds left in the game gave him 31,562.

Michael Jordan is fifth all-time with 32,292 points behind Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), and LeBron James (42,703).

"To be up there with Dirk, somebody I looked up to, I idolised, I competed against,” Durant said. “We had some great battles. He always was supportive of my career and my game.

"So, you know to be up there with a legend like that, it’s just insane. And be right under Michael Jordan, it’s crazy man.

“I want to continue to keep stacking, keep climbing up the charts, just see how I finish. It’s been amazing so far.”

Jabari Smith Jr. had a season-high 32 points and a personal-best seven three-pointers, Alperen Sengun scored 21 and tied a career high with five steals, and Amen Thompson added 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Rockets (25-15) to their third win in four games.

Related Content
Related Content

Trey Murphy had 21 points and Zion Williamson scored 20 as the NBA-worst Pelicans (10-35) lost for the 13th time in 15 contests.

Lakers surge past Raptors to get back on track

Luka Doncic and DeAndre Ayton each had 25 points and LeBron James scored 24 to help the Los Angeles Lakers break out of their funk with a 110-93 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Los Angeles (25-16) entered the matchup with five losses in their last six games and in a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the idle Phoenix Suns (25-17).

Doncic made five three-pointers and dished out seven assists after missing Saturday’s 132-116 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers due to left groin soreness.

James also had seven assists and Ayton hauled in 13 rebounds while shooting 10 of 10 from the field.

The Raptors (25-19) got 22 points and nine rebounds from Scottie Barnes, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 20 off the bench and Brandon Ingram had 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Toronto lost for the third time in four games and are 11-14 since winning 14 of their first 19 contests this season.

Morant shines in return as Grizzlies down Magic in London

Ja Morant didn’t miss a beat in his return to the lineup, finishing with 24 points and tying a season high with 13 assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 126-109 win over the Orlando Magic in London.

After missing six games with a right calf contusion, Morant – who has been the subject of trade rumours – had a double-double by half-time with 20 points and 10 assists.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs drives on Hugo Gonzalez #28 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at TD Garden on January 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. - null
NBA Wrap: Wembanyama's Late Baskets Lift Spurs Past Celtics; Mitchell Stars In Cavs' Win

BY Stats Perform

With Morant leading the way early, the Grizzlies (18-23) got off to a scorching start and were up by 33 points midway through the second quarter.

Jock Landale had 21 points and eight rebounds off the bench while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points for Memphis, who avenged Thursday’s 118-111 loss to the Magic in Berlin in the first leg of their European doubleheader.

Anthony Black led Southeast Division-leading Orlando (23-19) with 19 points and Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 18 points and seven rebounds.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Target 188; Shaheens Start Steadily | PAK 157/2 (37)

  2. GG Vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2026: Unbeaten Royal Challengers Bengaluru Target Fifth Win Against Gujarat Giants

  3. Afghanistan Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I: Afghans Batting First In Dubai

  4. India Vs New Zealand, ODI Series: Gautam Gambhir's Report Card As Head Coach After Defeat Against NZ On Home Turf

  5. Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez, Australian Open: Serbian Dominates First-Round Match, Securing 100th Melbourne Triumph

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Djokovic Bags 100th AO Victory; Swiatek Into Next Round

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez Highlights, Australian Open 1st Round: Serb Clinches 100th AO Win

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, Australian Open: Polish Star's Career Grand Slam Bid Starts With Comfortable Win

  5. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan, AO 2026: Polish Star Seals Round Two Spot

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Iran Media Censorship: How State Control Shapes News, Internet, and Lives

  3. The Individual And Society In Kashmir: Revisiting The Idea Of The 'Great Man'

  4. Marriage and Its Many Refusals

  5. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Chile Declares Emergency As Wildfires Kill At Least 15

  2. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  3. Iran Verifies At Least 5,000 Deaths In Protests, Blames ‘Foreign-Backed Rioters’

  4. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  5. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  2. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  3. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There

  4. Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

  5. Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

  6. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  7. BMC: Fractured Mandate Fuels Mayor Race Drama Amid Mahayuti’s Slim Majority

  8. To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation