NBA: Kevin Durant Moves Into Sixth Place On Career Scoring List After Securing 18 Points Against New Orleans Pelicans

Kevin Durant moved to sixth place in NBA's career scoring list
Durant achieved the feat during the Houston Rockets vs New Orleans Pelicans match
Durant crossed Dirk Nowitzki to move to the sixth place
Kevin Durant scored 18 points to pass Dirk Nowitzki for sixth place on the NBA's career scoring list as the Houston Rockets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 119-110 on Sunday.
The 37-year-old Durant needed 17 points entering the game to eclipse Nowitzki, who scored 31,560 points. Durant’s two free throws with 15 seconds left in the game gave him 31,562.
Michael Jordan is fifth all-time with 32,292 points behind Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), and LeBron James (42,703).
"To be up there with Dirk, somebody I looked up to, I idolised, I competed against,” Durant said. “We had some great battles. He always was supportive of my career and my game.
"So, you know to be up there with a legend like that, it’s just insane. And be right under Michael Jordan, it’s crazy man.
“I want to continue to keep stacking, keep climbing up the charts, just see how I finish. It’s been amazing so far.”
Jabari Smith Jr. had a season-high 32 points and a personal-best seven three-pointers, Alperen Sengun scored 21 and tied a career high with five steals, and Amen Thompson added 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Rockets (25-15) to their third win in four games.
Trey Murphy had 21 points and Zion Williamson scored 20 as the NBA-worst Pelicans (10-35) lost for the 13th time in 15 contests.
Lakers surge past Raptors to get back on track
Luka Doncic and DeAndre Ayton each had 25 points and LeBron James scored 24 to help the Los Angeles Lakers break out of their funk with a 110-93 win over the Toronto Raptors.
Los Angeles (25-16) entered the matchup with five losses in their last six games and in a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the idle Phoenix Suns (25-17).
Doncic made five three-pointers and dished out seven assists after missing Saturday’s 132-116 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers due to left groin soreness.
James also had seven assists and Ayton hauled in 13 rebounds while shooting 10 of 10 from the field.
The Raptors (25-19) got 22 points and nine rebounds from Scottie Barnes, Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 20 off the bench and Brandon Ingram had 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.
Toronto lost for the third time in four games and are 11-14 since winning 14 of their first 19 contests this season.
Morant shines in return as Grizzlies down Magic in London
Ja Morant didn’t miss a beat in his return to the lineup, finishing with 24 points and tying a season high with 13 assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 126-109 win over the Orlando Magic in London.
After missing six games with a right calf contusion, Morant – who has been the subject of trade rumours – had a double-double by half-time with 20 points and 10 assists.
With Morant leading the way early, the Grizzlies (18-23) got off to a scorching start and were up by 33 points midway through the second quarter.
Jock Landale had 21 points and eight rebounds off the bench while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points for Memphis, who avenged Thursday’s 118-111 loss to the Magic in Berlin in the first leg of their European doubleheader.
Anthony Black led Southeast Division-leading Orlando (23-19) with 19 points and Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 18 points and seven rebounds.