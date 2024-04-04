NBA: Knicks Star Forward Julius Randle To Miss Season-Ending Surgery

The New York Knicks' play-off run won't include All-Star forward Julius Randle.
The Knicks announced on Thursday that Randle will have surgery on his right shoulder and won't return this season.
Rande injured the shoulder in a win over the Miami Heat on January 27, and the initial prognosis was he would be side-lined for several weeks.
After two months of rehabilitation without significant progress, however, the decision has been made for him to undergo surgery.
He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready to play around the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Randle was instrumental to New York's success over the season's first three months, averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to earn a third All-Star selection.
The 29-year-old had started the Knicks' first 46 games before dislocating his shoulder against the Heat. He exited with 4:27 to play after appearing to land hard on his right shoulder after colliding with the Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Although Randle's injury puts a serious dent in New York's hopes of winning its first NBA title since the 1972-73 season, the Knicks haven't lost much ground in the Eastern Conference standings since his injury.
At the time Randle got hurt, New York was 29-17 (.630) and in fourth place in the East.
Despite going just 15-14 (.517) since the injury, the Knicks have only dropped one spot in the conference, trailing the fourth-place Orlando Magic by just one-half game and the third-place Cleveland Cavaliers by one game. They are two games ahead of the Heat and Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks, however, have been stumbling lately, heading into Thursday's game against the visiting Sacramento Kings riding a three-game losing streak.