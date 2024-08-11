It takes a special ambition to end up disappointed after forging history for India and winning two medals at one edition of the Olympics. But then, it also takes a special grit to get there after going through an equipment malfunction at the previous Games. Paris 2024 gave the world an insight into the inimitable mental make-up of Manu Bhaker. (Medal Tally | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
She stood twice on the podium after competing in three pistol events, and earned the right to be India's joint flag-bearer alongside the now-retired hockey legend PR Sreejesh. But her fourth place-finish in the 25m air pistol shoot-off meant Bhaker was left wondering what could have been.
Nevertheless, in a Indian Olympic campaign where mental toughness and performance under pressure were repeatedly found lacking, the 22-year-old Bhaker was the standout athlete with her shining results. And she believes the experience in Paris will help her aim even higher, come Los Angeles 2028.
"After winning two bronze in Paris and missing one by a whisker, I’ve learned a lot about what works for me under pressure and the improvements I have to make to go even further," Bhaker tells Outlook in an exclusive interaction.
The multiple Olympic medallist has been praised by many for her level-headed demeanour and wisdom beyond her years, and it reflects in her responses too. Asked about the mismatch in Indian shooting contingent's showing at the Olympics and other major events, she cites the Summer Games' "unique pressures" as one of the key reasons.
"I think one of the gaps we face is the ability to consistently perform under the unique pressures of the Olympics. We need to focus more on mental conditioning and high-pressure simulations in our training," Bhaker says.
Indian shooters routinely gun down gold at the Asian Games and ISSF World Cups, where the field is often comparable to that in the Olympics. But the medals at the quadrennial multi-sport Games are not commensurate with their pedigree.
Bhaker underlines the importance of sports psychology in seizing the clutch moments that differentiate a champion and also-ran. She explains: "Exposing ourselves more to international competitions and investing in advanced sports psychology can help us in maintaining composure and peak our performance when it matters most."
Speaking of her own strategy for LA 2028, the youngster wants to capitalize on the gains of Paris by building on what worked well there. Nothing short of a podium finish will satisfy her.
"My preparations will involve building on the strategies that worked well in Paris, while also focusing on areas where I can improve. My goals will be similar in terms of striving for excellence and aiming for medals for India," she says.
For now, however, she just wants to unwind after a gruelling fortnight. "Of course, mentally preparing for the next Olympics is always on my mind, but for now I'll try to relax for a bit. Proper recovery and a balanced approach is also critical to maximise our preparedness for the next edition."