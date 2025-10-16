Keegan Murray Signs Five-Year Extension With Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray inks five-year, $140M extension with Sacramento Kings; averages 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, out 4–6 weeks after thumb surgery

Keegan Murray Signs Five-Year Extension With Sacramento Kings
Keegan Murray #13 of the Sacramento Kings hangs on the rim after dunking the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 31, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
  • Keegan Murray signs five-year, $140M extension with Sacramento Kings through 2030-31

  • Averages 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds; one of three players with 500 3s, 150 blocks, 150 steals in three seasons

  • Durable player but out 4–6 weeks after thumb ligament surgery; scoring dipped last season due to new additions

The Sacramento Kings and forward Keegan Murray have agreed to a five-year rookie contract extension worth $140 million, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft, Murray now remains with the Kings through the 2030-31 season.

He has averaged 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in three seasons and is one of three players (Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards and Boston’s Derrick White) to record 500 3-pointers, 150 blocks and 150 steals during that span. Murray also serves as Sacramento’s primary defender.

After a breakout sophomore season during which he averaged 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds, Murray took a step back production-wise last season with 12.4 points per game. That was due mainly to the Kings bringing in added firepower in DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Murray has been a pillar of durability in his NBA career, appearing in 233 of a possible 246 games, but he recently underwent surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Murray was expected to be part of Sacramento’s starting unit along with LaVine, DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis and Dennis Schroder. Candidates to take his place while he recovers from thumb surgery include Dario Saric, Malik Monk, Keon Ellis and rookie Nique Clifford.

