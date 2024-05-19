Other Sports

Juventus Announce Paolo Montero As New Coach Until End Of Serie A Season

Juventus sacked their former head coach Allegri on Friday over his behaviour during and after this week's Coppa Italia final in which he was sent off, ending a long period of speculation over his future

Paolo Montero is Juventus coach
Paolo Montero will take charge of Serie A side Juventus for the remainder of the season following the dismissal of Massimiliano Allegri. (More Football News)

Montero, who coaches Juventus' Under-19s team, will take charge for their remaining two matches, at Bologna on Monday and against Monza at home on May 26.

The 52-year-old Uruguayan won four Serie A titles playing for Juventus as a defender from 1996 to 2005 and will take his first training session on Sunday.

Juventus Sack Head Coach Massimiliano Allegri For Behaviour At Coppa Italia Final

"Paolo is a Juventus legend, firstly on the pitch, and someone who has long been a bearer of the club's DNA on the bench," Juve said in a statement.

"Best of luck, Paolo!"

Juve are assured of Champions League qualification but could still finish between third and fifth in Serie A this season.

