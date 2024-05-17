Football

Juventus Sack Head Coach Massimiliano Allegri For Behaviour At Coppa Italia Final

Juventus now have won the Coppa six times in the last decade, while Allegri's five titles make him the most successful coach in the competition's history outright

Massimiliano Allegri
info_icon

Juventus have relieved head coach Massimiliano Allegri of his duties with immediate effect, citing his behaviour during Wednesday's Coppa Italia final win as a factor in their decision. (More Football News)

Allegri led Juve to a 1-0 win over Atalanta in Wednesday's domestic cup final at the Stadio Olimpico, the Bianconeri's first major trophy since they won the same competition in 2021.

They have now won the Coppa six times in the last decade, while Allegri's five titles make him the most successful coach in the competition's history outright.

However, cup glory was not enough to save Allegri's job after a staggering collapse in the second half of Juve's 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

Juve were neck-and-neck with Inter at the summit at the turn of the year, but they are not even assured of a top-four finish with two games remaining following a run of five straight draws.

They are guaranteed Champions League football for 2023-24 due to Italian clubs' performances in Europe this term, but Allegri will not lead them on their return to Europe's elite club competition.

In a statement, the 36-time Italian champions said Allegri's animated behaviour during and after Wednesday's final contributed to his dismissal.

The coach was sent off for dissent on Wednesday, then tore off his jacket and berated officials as he stormed down the tunnel.

The club said: "Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his duties as coach of the men's first team.

Italian Cup 2023-24: Atalanta and Juventus - | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
Coppa Italia Final: Juventus Beat Atlanta 1-0 To Clinch 15th Title - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

"The dismissal follows certain behaviours during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and with the behaviour that must be held by those who represent it.

"A period of collaboration which began in 2014 and restarted in 2021 for three more seasons together comes to an end.

"The club wishes Massimiliano Allegri the best of luck in his future projects."

Thiago Motta – who has led Bologna to Champions League qualification – has been strongly linked with the role, with Allegri's position being questioned throughout the last few months.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Court Remands Bhavesh Bhinde In Custody Till May 26, Asks Why He Fled
  2. JMM Expels Sita Soren From Party's Primary Membership For 6 Years
  3. Indian Navy Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing At Goa Airport; Flight Operations Affected
  4. Reporter's Guarantee | In Conversation With Congress’ Nagendra Kumar Pradhan
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Avinash Pandey on Gorakhpur, Congress, Lok Sabha Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Somy Ali On Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Picking Up A Gun And Killing Someone Is Very Easy, But Greatness Lies In Forgiving Someone
  2. How To Rock A Bodycon Dress With Elegance & Panache
  3. Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai To Deepika Padukone, 7 Unforgettable Debut Red Carpet Looks By Indian Actresses
  4. Deep Dive: Bhansali’s Heeramandi
  5. Cannes 2024: Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Receives A Thunderous Response At Cannes Film Festival – View Pics
Sports News
  1. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma Hits 31-Ball 61 In 7 Overs As Mumbai Chase Down Lucknow's 215 Target
  2. Juventus Sack Head Coach Massimiliano Allegri For Behaviour At Coppa Italia Final
  3. Sports World Highlights May 17: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup; WADA Suspends Indian Boxer Parveen Hooda
  4. Parveen Hooda's Suspension Forces India To Concede Olympics Quota, To Fight Afresh For 57kg In Final Qualifiers
  5. WSL Title Race Heads To Wire As Chelsea And Manchester City Face Final Countdown
World News
  1. Japan Passes Revised Law Allowing Joint Child Custody For Divorced Parents For The First Time
  2. 'Taking Measures To Minimize Harm To Gaza Civilians': Israel Denies Charges Of Genocide At ICJ Hearing
  3. Canada: Work Permits Denied, Hundreds Of Indian Students Stage Protest Fearing Deportation| Know About It
  4. Israel-Gaza War: Bodies Of 3 Hostages Recovered, Says Israeli Army; 'Heartbroken' Says PM Netanyahu
  5. TimeOut Has Declared Porto As Most Underrated European City; Here’s Why You Should Visit There
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup