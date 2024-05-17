Juventus Sack Head Coach Massimiliano Allegri For Behaviour At Coppa Italia Final

Juventus have relieved head coach Massimiliano Allegri of his duties with immediate effect, citing his behaviour during Wednesday's Coppa Italia final win as a factor in their decision. (More Football News)
Allegri led Juve to a 1-0 win over Atalanta in Wednesday's domestic cup final at the Stadio Olimpico, the Bianconeri's first major trophy since they won the same competition in 2021.
They have now won the Coppa six times in the last decade, while Allegri's five titles make him the most successful coach in the competition's history outright.
However, cup glory was not enough to save Allegri's job after a staggering collapse in the second half of Juve's 2023-24 Serie A campaign.
Juve were neck-and-neck with Inter at the summit at the turn of the year, but they are not even assured of a top-four finish with two games remaining following a run of five straight draws.
They are guaranteed Champions League football for 2023-24 due to Italian clubs' performances in Europe this term, but Allegri will not lead them on their return to Europe's elite club competition.
In a statement, the 36-time Italian champions said Allegri's animated behaviour during and after Wednesday's final contributed to his dismissal.
The coach was sent off for dissent on Wednesday, then tore off his jacket and berated officials as he stormed down the tunnel.
The club said: "Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his duties as coach of the men's first team.
"The dismissal follows certain behaviours during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and with the behaviour that must be held by those who represent it.
"A period of collaboration which began in 2014 and restarted in 2021 for three more seasons together comes to an end.
"The club wishes Massimiliano Allegri the best of luck in his future projects."
Thiago Motta – who has led Bologna to Champions League qualification – has been strongly linked with the role, with Allegri's position being questioned throughout the last few months.