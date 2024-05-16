Coppa Italia Final: Juventus Beat Atlanta 1-0 To Clinch 15th Title - In Pics

Juventus' players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Juventus' players celebrate with fans at the end of the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy.
Juventus' players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Juventus' players celebrate at the of the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Juventus' Fabio Miretti celebrates as referee Enzo Maresca, left, declares the end of the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri gives directions to his players during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Juventus' Samuel Iling-Junior, left, and Atalanta's Ademola Lookman compete for the ball during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Juventus' Weston McKennie, front, plays the ball during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.
Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, third from right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy.
Atalanta's Matteo Ruggeri, left, and Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso go for a header during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy.