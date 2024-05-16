Football

Coppa Italia Final: Juventus Beat Atlanta 1-0 To Clinch 15th Title - In Pics

Juventus defeated Atalanta 1-0 on May 15, Wednesday in the final game of the Coppa Italia 2023-24 to end the 3-year trophy drought with an early goal, courtesy of hero Dusan Vlahovic. With this, the club lifted the trophy for the 15th time, extending the record for the most wins in the tournament's history and moving to fourth place in the Serie A standings. The season had its share of ups and downs for Massimiliano Allegri's side, including a stretch of only 3 wins in the past four months. However, as the most successful club in Italy, Juventus managed to net the only goal in the final showdown with the Serbian striker's fourth-minute action to demonstrate resilience at its peak.

Italian Cup 2023-24: Atalanta and Juventus | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Juventus' players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

1/9
Juventus players celebrate with fans
Juventus' players celebrate with fans | Photo: Tano Pecoraro/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' players celebrate with fans at the end of the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy.

2/9
Juventus players celebrate with Italian Cup
Juventus' players celebrate with Italian Cup | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Juventus' players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

3/9
Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0
Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Juventus' players celebrate at the of the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

4/9
Fabio Miretti celebrates teams win
Fabio Miretti celebrates team's win | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Juventus' Fabio Miretti celebrates as referee Enzo Maresca, left, declares the end of the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

5/9
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri
Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri gives directions to his players during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

6/9
Samuel Iling-Junior, left, and Ademola Lookman challenge for the ball
Samuel Iling-Junior, left, and Ademola Lookman challenge for the ball | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Juventus' Samuel Iling-Junior, left, and Atalanta's Ademola Lookman compete for the ball during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

7/9
Juventus and Atalanta players in action during Italian Cup final
Juventus' and Atalanta players in action during Italian Cup final | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Weston McKennie, front, plays the ball during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

8/9
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates teams opening goal
Dusan Vlahovic celebrates team's opening goal | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, third from right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy.

9/9
Matteo Ruggeri and Andrea Cambiaso fights for the ball
Matteo Ruggeri and Andrea Cambiaso fights for the ball | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Atalanta's Matteo Ruggeri, left, and Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso go for a header during the Italian Cup final soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus at Rome's Olympic Stadium, Italy.

