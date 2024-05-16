Football

Coppa Italia Final: Juventus Beat Atlanta 1-0 To Clinch 15th Title - In Pics

Juventus defeated Atalanta 1-0 on May 15, Wednesday in the final game of the Coppa Italia 2023-24 to end the 3-year trophy drought with an early goal, courtesy of hero Dusan Vlahovic. With this, the club lifted the trophy for the 15th time, extending the record for the most wins in the tournament's history and moving to fourth place in the Serie A standings. The season had its share of ups and downs for Massimiliano Allegri's side, including a stretch of only 3 wins in the past four months. However, as the most successful club in Italy, Juventus managed to net the only goal in the final showdown with the Serbian striker's fourth-minute action to demonstrate resilience at its peak.