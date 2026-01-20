NBA: Golden State Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Suffers Knee Injury After Collision With Miami Heat's Davion Mitchell

Golden State Warriors couldn't celebrate their victory over Miami Heat as their star player Jimmy Butler sustained a right knee injury and had to be helped off the court

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler sustained a right knee injury in Monday night’s 135-112 win over the Miami Heat, a game that was supposed to be centered around revisiting last season’s trade between the teams.

Early in the third quarter, Butler collided with Miami’s Davion Mitchell before he fell awkwardly to the floor. He was helped off the court and into the locker room before being ruled out for the rest of the game.

Butler is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but the Warriors provided no further details. He had 17 points and four assists at the time of the injury.

The Warriors acquired Butler in February as a part of a five-team trade that sent Andrew Wiggins to Miami.

Monday’s game was Wiggins’ first at Chase Center since the trade, finishing with 18 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers to finish with 19 points and 11 assists, and Brandon Podziemski scored a team-high 24 points off the bench for the Warriors (25-19), who have won four straight games and six of their last seven.

Norman Powell led the Heat (22-21) with 21 points, while big man Bam Adebayo had a rare off night, shooting 1 of 13 from the field to finish with four points and 12 rebounds.

Pistons edge Celtics in East showdown

Tobias Harris scored a team-high 25 points, Cade Cunningham added 16 points and 14 assists, and the Detroit Pistons edged the Boston Celtics 104-103 in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s two best teams.

Jalen Duren had 18 points and nine rebounds, while Duncan Robinson made five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points for the Pistons, who sit atop the East at 31-10 midway through the season.

Boston fell to 26-16 despite 32 points and 11 rebounds from Jaylen Brown, who missed a potential game-winning jumper at the buzzer.

In a tight fourth quarter with several lead changes, Brown made several key plays but also missed a pair of free throws with just under two minutes remaining.

Payton Pritchard scored 17 points for Boston, while Sam Hauser added 16. The Celtics have lost four of their last seven games.

Thunder roll over skidding Cavs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 30 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder poured in 45 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Cleveland Cavaliers 136-104 despite missing two starters.

Chet Holmgren scored an efficient 28 points to go with his eight rebounds, and Lu Dort was 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 18 points as the NBA-best Thunder (36-8) shot over 55% from the field and buried 23 3-pointers.

Oklahoma City was without starting center Isaiah Hartenstein and star forward Jalen Williams due to injury.

With the Thunder missing two frontcourt starters, the Cavaliers secured 19 offensive rebounds and out-rebounded Oklahoma City 54-38 but still struggled to score.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs (24-20) with 19 points of 5-for-18 shooting, while Jaylon Tyson finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

