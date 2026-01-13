NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Powers Oklahoma City Thunder To 124-112 Win Over Miami Heat

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points after a slow start and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Miami Heat 124-112 in the NBA on Monday (January 12, 2026). Jalen Williams had 19 points for Oklahoma City, and Chet Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell each added 16. The Thunder have won three straight. Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points — including seven 3-pointers - to lead Miami, who have lost three straight. Tyler Herro had 19 points and Pelle Larsson added 16. Gilgeous-Alexander missed his first five shots of the game, but then went 10 for 14 from the field the rest of the way to top the 20-point mark for the 110th consecutive game. 

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Miami Heat
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, pushes past Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA: Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, left, goes after a rebound in front of Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA Basketball Game: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Miami Heat
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) grabs a rebound in front of Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA Basketball Game: Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren, left, drives past Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Miami Heat
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams, left, celebrates with guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA Basketball: Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) celebrates with fans during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA 2025-26: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Miami Heat
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, shoots over Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA 2025-26: Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson, middle, drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, and forward Jaylin Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Miami Heat
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) grabs a rebound in front of Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson, right, drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
