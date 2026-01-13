NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Powers Oklahoma City Thunder To 124-112 Win Over Miami Heat
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points after a slow start and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Miami Heat 124-112 in the NBA on Monday (January 12, 2026). Jalen Williams had 19 points for Oklahoma City, and Chet Holmgren and Ajay Mitchell each added 16. The Thunder have won three straight. Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points — including seven 3-pointers - to lead Miami, who have lost three straight. Tyler Herro had 19 points and Pelle Larsson added 16. Gilgeous-Alexander missed his first five shots of the game, but then went 10 for 14 from the field the rest of the way to top the 20-point mark for the 110th consecutive game.
