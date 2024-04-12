Other Sports

ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship: Tough Task Awaits Indian Women Shooters

Up against a world class field, India's women 10m air pistol shooters Palak, Surbhi Rao and Sainyam will have their task cut out as they begin their quest for a Paris Olympic quota place at the ISSF final Olympic qualification championship in Rio De Janeiro on Saturday. (More Sports News)

The Indians will be challenged by a 52-strong shooters. The final of the women's 10m air pistol event is scheduled for Sunday.

The ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championships for Rifle & Pistol begins on Friday. - Photo: X/ @issf_official
BY PTI

All ISSF rifle/pistol events till the Paris Games, as well as the Olympic selection trials back home, will be played in this format -- the finals a day after qualification. Earlier the qualifications and finals were held on the same day.

Foreign coach Munkhbayar Dorsjuren said ahead of qualifications, "Our shooters have trained hard and are confident going into the competition tomorrow. It is a tough challenge but we are sure if we put our best foot forward, we will achieve our goal."

Some competitors who are likely to give a tough time to the Indian hopefuls are Veronika Major (Hungary), Sandra Reitz (Germany), Yu Ai Wen (Chinese Taipei), Haniyeh Rostamiyan (Iran), Yulia Korostylova (Ukraine), Teh Xiu Hong (Singapore) and Tanyaporn Prucksakorn (Thailand) among others.

