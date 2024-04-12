The ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship 2024 for rifle and pistol shooters for the Paris Games gets underway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from Friday. A three-member Indian contingent will look to win another Olympic quota. Shooting sports fans can stream the ISSF event live. (More Sports News)
India have already won a record 19 quota places for the Paris Olympic Games, including all eight in rifle, seven in pistol and four in shotgun. And Palak Gulia, Surbhi Rao, and Sainyam are chasing a second Paris Olympics quota place in women's 10m air pistol for India.
It's worth noting that Esha Singh earned India a 10m air pistol quota from the Asian Qualifying event held in Jakarta in January. A country can secure a maximum of two quotas in each event.
Who are Palak Gulia, Surbhi Rao, and Sainyam?
Gulia is the reigning Asian Games champion in the women’s 10m air pistol with a Games record of 242.1 points. The 18-year-old from Jhajjar in Haryana was also part of the Indian team that claimed silver in the team event in Hangzhou.
Rao, 24, bagged a silver medal at the Asian championships in South Korea last year in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjeet Singh. Sainyam is another breakout star. The 19-year-old won gold at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany last year.
The women’s 10m air pistol event is scheduled for April 14.
How to watch ISSF Olympic Qualification Championship 2024?
Live streaming of the ISSF Olympic Qualification Championship 2024 will be available on ISSF’s YouTube channel. There is no live TV telecast of the event in India.
Complete finals schedule for the ISSF Olympic Qualification Championship 2024 (IST)
April 13, Saturday
- 10m air pistol mixed team - 2:30 AM
April 14, Sunday
- Women’s 10m air pistol - 5:30 PM
- Men’s 10m air pistol - 7:30 PM
April 15, Monday
- 10m air rifle mixed team - 2:30 AM
April 16, Tuesday
- Men’s 10m air rifle - 6:00 PM
- Women’s 10m air rifle - 7:30 PM
April 17, Wednesday
-Women’s 25m pistol - 6:00 PM
April 19, Friday
- Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions - 6:00 PM
- Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions - 8:00 PM
- Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol - 10:00 PM