ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol 2025: Rudrankksh Patil, Manu Bhaker To Lead India’s Campaign

India have announced a strong squad for the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol 2025 in Cairo, led by Rudrankksh Patil, with Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sift Kaur Samra, and Anjum Moudgil also in the lineup

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Squad For ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol 2025
Patil is now eyeing gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India have named a squad for the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol 2025 in Cairo, led by former world champion Rudrankksh Patil.

  • The lineup features Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sift Kaur Samra, and Anjum Moudgil across rifle and pistol events.

  • Suruchi Inder Singh leads the pistol team after a stellar year, while Rudrankksh Patil remains India’s top hope in 10m air rifle.

Three years after being crowned world champion, men’s 10m air rifle shooter Rudrankksh Patil will return to his favourite range in Cairo, aiming for more glory when the ISSF World Championships (Rifle/Pistol) begins on Saturday.

India has sent a strong contingent for the prestigious event, with the likes of double Olympic bronze-medallist in Paris, pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, the immensely talented Suruchi Inder Singh, 50m rifle stalwart Anjum Moudgil and the reigning Asian champion in 50m rifle 3-positions Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar being a part of the strong group.

However, Rudrankksh will be the marksman to watch, having made a huge impact at the 2022 World Championships in Cairo by becoming only the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra (2006, Zagreb) to win the 10m air rifle gold and showcase his exceptional talent.

The Thane shooter, who was still a teenager when he became world champion, is now among the country’s leading 10m air rifle exponents.

After the disappointment of missing qualification for the Paris Olympics last year, he will be eager to reassert his dominance at a venue that has brought him immense success — having won the President’s Cup gold in 2022 and two top-podium finishes in the men’s individual and mixed team events at the 2023 ISSF World Cup.

Related Content
Related Content

Rudrankksh had a great chance to defend his world championship title in 2023 but unfortunately the national shooting federation's policy to earn maximum Olympic quota places for the country denied him the opportunity.

Besides Rudrankksh, Olympian Arjun Babuta too would be a strong contender in men's 10m air rifle, given that he missed the Paris Olympics bronze by a fraction of a point.

The men's 50m rifle 3-positions event too has a strong Indian presence with Aishwary Pratap and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale in the mix, while the women's 50m rifle 3-positions event too would provide a great chance for the likes of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Anjum Moudgil to excel.

Sift, following the terrible run she endured at the Paris Olympics, won gold in the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires earlier this year -- the first for the country in 2025 -- and she would be hoping to carry forward the form.

Anjum, on the other hand, has gone slightly under the radar after her world championships silver in 2018 and the former world No.2 would be hoping for a turnaround in Cairo.

Manu Bhaker, Suruchi and Esha Singh too form a potent trio in 10m air pistol and all three are capable of finishing on the podium.

Suruchi had pulled off a stunning upset by defeating Manu to win gold at the World Cup in Lima, Peru earlier this year. The win marked a significant milestone in the youngster's career and signalled the arrival of a new shooting star on the international stage.

With three individual World Cup gold and a top-podium finish in mixed team this year, Suruchi has by far been the most successful pistol shooter in the country and her rise to No.1 in the world only proves the point.

The World Championships will begin on Saturday after the pre-event training on Friday.

Indian team:

Men:

Air Rifle - Arjun Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, Vishal Singh

50m Rifle 3-P - Niraj Kumar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kuslae

Air pistol - Shravan Kumar, Samrat Rana, Varun Tomar

25m Rapid fire - Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh, Sameer.

Women:

Air Rifle - Elavenil Valarivan, Shreya Agrawal, Meghana Sajjanar

50m Rifle 3-P - Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Anjum Moudgil

Air pistol - Suruchi Singh, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker

25m Sports pistol - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat.

Mixed Team:

Air rifle - Arjun Babuta-Elavenil Valarivan, Rudrankksh Patil-Shreya Agrawal

Air pistol - Shravan Kumar-Suruchi Singh, Samrat Rana-Esha Singh.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Pretorius Departs; De Kock, De Zorzi Lead 270-Run Chase | SA 199/1 (28.4)

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

  3. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

  5. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  2. Why Do the Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim to Have Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

  3. Delhi HC Rules Profits From Bribe Investments In Shares Are Money Laundering

  4. In HP: Dalit Child Beaten, Tortured with ‘Bicchu Booti’ by School Teacher 

  5. The Baahubalis Of Bihar: Muscle And Dynasty Still Shape The Polls

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Mexico President Sheinbaum To Press Charges After Harassment, Calls It An Assault On All Women

  2. Trump Repeats Claim That His Trade Threat Made India And Pakistan ‘Agree To Peace’

  3. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. IND Vs AUS Highlights, 4th T20I: India Stage Comeback To Seal 48-Run Win, Take 2-1 Lead In Series

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Pretorius Departs; De Kock, De Zorzi Lead 270-Run Chase | SA 199/1 (28.4)

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report