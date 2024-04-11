Other Sports

ISSF's Final Olympic Qualification Championship: India Eye For Last Quota Place In Pistol Discipline

Indian shooters have already won a record 19 quota places for the Paris 2024 Games, including all eight in rifle, seven in pistol and four in shotgun

Advertisement

Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40issf_official
The ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championships for Rifle & Pistol begins on Friday. Photo: X/ @issf_official
info_icon

Three Indian women shooters are all set to begin their quest for the lone remaining quota place left to be won in the pistol discipline, as the ISSF's final Olympic Qualification Championship gets underway in Rio De Janeiro from Friday. (More Sports News)

Two teenagers -- Asian Games champion Palak and Chandigarh's Sainyam -- as well as Surbhi Rao, will try and claim the second Paris Olympics quota place in women's 10m air pistol.

Indian shooters have already won a record 19 quota places for the Paris 2024 Games, including all eight in rifle, seven in pistol and four in shotgun.

Advertisement

Esha Singh had earlier in the year won the first women's air pistol quota place with a gold medal finish at the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Jakarta.

Palak, Sainyam and Surbhi, currently ranked third, fifth and sixth in the discipline in India, will aim on Saturday for the qualification round, with the top eight qualifiers competing in the final slated for Sunday.

Frank Chamizo (L) grew up in Cuba and won bronze at the 2010 world championships for the country before moving to Italy the following year. - Photo: X/ @ChamizoFrank
Italian Wrestler Frank Chamizo Claims He Rejected USD 300,000 Bribe

BY Associated Press

The three shooters have been accompanied by two coaches and a physio.

The 10m air pistol mixed team is the first final scheduled on the opening day of competitions on Friday.

Advertisement

A total of 466 athletes from 76 countries have entered the fray.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
      2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
      3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
      4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
      5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
      6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
      7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
      8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened