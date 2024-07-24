Other Sports

India At Paris Olympics: Women's Archery Coach Opens Up About Sacrificing Duty As Mother For Medal

But in her three-decade career as an archery coach, the myriad desire to see one of her wards stand on the Olympic podium allowed her to make sacrifices and also demand a bit of it from her children

Purnima Mahato-archery-paris olympics
India women's team archery coach Purnima Mahato getting Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu. Photo: X/@rashtrapatibhvn
info_icon

Purnima Mahato didn't even know when her son Siddharth and daughter Archisa turned 17 and 10 as she would often feel guilty of being a perennially absentee mother. (More Sports News)

But in her three-decade career as an archery coach, the myriad desire to see one of her wards stand on the Olympic podium allowed her to make sacrifices and also demand a bit of it from her children.

"We have everything but an Olympic medal. Archery has become life for me. My children grew up on their own and I didn't even realise," the Dronacharya Awardee coach told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

"I hardly got to spend any time back home all these years with my kids. I left my son (Siddharth) at home when he was not even a year old. He is now all grown up and 17 years old, preparing for his 12th standard board exams. My daughter (Archisa) is 10 years old. It seems they have sacrificed way more than me for this Olympic medal," she gets a touch emotional.

She has not even stayed at home for a week in 2024.

"I went home for four days this year busy with the trials and camp, this has been the story so far. We have got all the medals but the Olympic medal is still a work in progress," she rued.

Deepika Kumari - World Archery
Indian Archery Teams At Paris Olympics 2024: Full Archery Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Better equipped to keep emotions under check

The heartbreak of missing the 'Inner 10' when it matters is way too familiar a feeling for Purnima, who is again in charge of the women's team at the Paris Games where she wants veteran Deepika Kumari and her compatriots to focus on process rather than thinking about the end result.

"Medal layenge, medal layenge yeh baat tum dimaag se nikal do (a medal will never come if you chase after a medal, just focus on the processes)," she has told the trio of Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur.

"They are now better placed to control their emotions and overcome the nervousness in big matches. It's (an Olympic medal) just a matter of time now."

A CWG medallist, Mahato took up coaching at Tata Academy after leaving the sport in late 90s. She first coached the national team in an Olympics during the Beijing edition where Dola Banerjee and V Praneetha were part of the squad.

It was a 10-team draw and India got a bye to quarters as they needed to win two matches for their maiden Olympic medal.

They were pitted against China, where they lost by big five-point margin and their story of heartbreaks continued since then.

Indian Archers at Paris Olympic Games 2024. - SAI Media
Can India Break Archery Olympic Medal Drought In Paris 2024? Singh Predicts Triple Haul

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Every time the Olympic approaches, the expectation reaches its peak for the archers. And this time, it is no different.

The women's team, who finished the Olympic cycle as World No. 8, topped the rankings among the non-qualified nations to earn the team quota.

The men also made it on rankings by finishing the Olympic cycle as world No. 2.

Paris, as a venue, has also been lucky for the Indian team.

The women's team had won a silver and bronze medal in the World Cup Stage 3 in 2022 and 2023 in Paris, while senior archer Deepika Kumari has an individual gold here from World Cup Stage 3 in 2021.

"The Koreans and the Chinese also have hearts that beat faster but they know how to control it by being mentally strong," Mahato said.

"It's about following the process, stay engaged and relaxed without looking at scoring a perfect 10."

"I don't want them to focus on the opponent's team, it's about keeping the atmosphere relaxed, by humming a song or focusing on the breath when your turn comes," she said.

Strategy and Code Words

In the team event, Ankita will shoot first followed by Bhajan while Deepika with all her experience has the responsibility to play the role of the finisher.

"Whenever one archer goes to the shooting line, the other has the job to keep the mood light by using their respective code words," Mahato said.

This time the women's coach has the added responsibility after being awarded the Padma Shri three months back.

"It's not a burden but an added responsibility, whenever you get a recognition you have an extra responsibility. I've been coaching for the last 28 years now and our players also do well but never got a medal.

"But everyone in this team comes into the Olympics after doing well in the World Cups held during the current Games cycle. We have medals across all categories," she signed off.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman LIVE Score, Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Aim To Go Top Of Table
  2. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: BAN-W Bat First In Do-Or-Die Match
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  4. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  5. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
Football News
  1. Chelsea Pre-Season: Maresca Does Not Foresee Problems When Fernandez Links Up With Blues Squad
  2. Man City 3-4 Celtic: Hoops Edge Out Premier League Champions In Pre-Season Thriller
  3. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  4. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Alvaro Morata, Rodri Charged For Gibraltar Chant During Spain's Trophy Celebration
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall' Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves
  2. Saturn, Moon To Form Rare 'Lunar Occultation' On July 25, Some Cities In India To Witness
  3. Day In Pics: July 24, 2024
  4. Delhi: UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted After Touching Iron Gate On Waterlogged Street; BJP Slams AAP
  5. Waterlogging In Delhi After Rains
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  2. Celine Dion To Make Her On-Stage Comeback At The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Report
  3. Shah Rukh Khan Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Be Honoured With Gold Coin Issued By Grevin Museum, Paris
  4. 'Joker: Folie a Deux' Trailer Review: Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga Up The Ante With Their Electrifying Chemistry As Joker And Harley Quinn
  5. Akshay Kumar Opens Up About His Back To Back Box Office Flops: You Have To Learn To See The Silver Lining
US News
  1. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  2. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
  3. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  4. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  5. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
World News
  1. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Seeking 'Common Ground' With China In Talks On Ending War With Russia
  2. Typhoon Gaemi: 8 Dead In Philippines; Offices Closed In Taiwan Ahead Of Storm
  3. Nepal Plane Crash: Exact Moment Of Mishap At Kathmandu Airport | On Cam
  4. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  5. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  3. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  4. 'Aghast' Over Budget 2024, 4 CMs To Boycott NITI Aayog's July 27 Meet To Be Chaired By PM Modi
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Crawls To Rs 36.85 Crores
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Texas Super Kings Beat Seattle Orcas In MLC; Paris Olympics Football Event To Kick Off
  7. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall' Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves