FIDE Candidates 2026 Round 13 Preview: Vaishali Under Pressure In Women's Section; Praggnanandhaa To Face USA's Caruana

In this image taken on Sept. 15, 2025, India's GM Vaishali Rameshbabu poses with her trophy after winning the FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Vaishali made it to the women’s Candidates tournament after a hard-fought draw against former world champion Zhongyi Tan of China. | Photo: FIDE/Michal Walusza via PTI

In this image taken on Sept. 15, 2025, India's GM Vaishali Rameshbabu poses with her trophy after winning the FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Vaishali made it to the women’s Candidates tournament after a hard-fought draw against former world champion Zhongyi Tan of China. | Photo: FIDE/Michal Walusza via PTI