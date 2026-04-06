FIDE Candidates 2026 Round 7 Wrap: R Praggnanandhaa Draws With Fabio Caruana; R Vaishali Beats Tan Zhongyi

R Vaishali stands on 4 points and is in second spot, while Bibisara is now in third spot. Divya Deshmukh enjoyed a handy advantage against Kateryna Lagno of Russia and will join Vaishali if she wins

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Vaishali Rameshbabu Defends FIDE Womens Grand Swiss Chess Title, Qualifies For Candidates
R Vaishali scored a fortunate victory over China’s Tan Zhongyi. Photo: FIDE/Przemek Nikiel
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Praggnanandhaa draws against USA's Fabiano Caruana

  • Vaishali scored a fortunate victory over China’s Tan Zhongyi

  • Divya Deshmukh enjoyed a handy advantage against Kateryna Lagno

R Praggnanandhaa remained in search of his second win after drawing with pre-event favourite Fabiano Caruana, while his sister R Vaishali scored a fortunate victory over China’s Tan Zhongyi in the seventh round of the Candidates tournaments.

At the half way stage, Praggnanandhaa remains on a fifty percent score and will need a miracle in the final seven games in order to come into contention. Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan was poised to make a draw with Anish Giri of Holland. The Uzbek youngster had scored four victories in a row and what could be another draw-marred day, not much changed in terms of standings.

Sindarov, on six points, is firmly ahead of Caruana on 4.5, a full point ahead of Praggnanandhaa and likely Anish Giri. Matthias Bluebaum of Germany and Wei Yi of China are now on 3 points each, a half point ahead of Hikaru Nakamura of United States.

Andrey Esipenko of Russia is languishing at the bottom with two points in his kitty.

In the women’s section, Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine continued to lead the tables on 4.5 points following a draw with Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan. R Vaishali stands on 4 points and is in second spot, while Bibisara is now in third spot. Divya Deshmukh enjoyed a handy advantage against Kateryna Lagno of Russia and will join Vaishali if she wins.

Related Content
File photo of India's 18-year-old chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa. - File
FIDE Candidates 2026 Round 6 Wrap: Praggnanandhaa Draws With Nakamura; Deshmukh Prevails Over Kazakhstani Aasaubayeva
R Praggnanandhaa making his move against Daniil Dubov in round four, game two of FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 in Panaji. - Eteri Kublashvili/FIDE
FIDE Candidates 2026 Round 5 Wrap: Praggnanandhaa Held By Esipenko; Sindarov Moves Ahead; Deshmukh Draws Against Zhongyi
R Praggnanandhaa making his move against Daniil Dubov in round four, game two of FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 in Panaji. - Eteri Kublashvili/FIDE
FIDE Candidates 2026, Round 2 Wrap: Divya Deshmukh Vs R Vaishali Ends In A Draw; R Praggnanandhaa Joint Lead
World Women Chess Cup title holder Divya Deshmukh performed the draw of colours ceremony for the players in Round 1. - Photo: FIDE
India At FIDE Candidates 2026 Guide: Preview, Points System, Format, Dates And Everything You Should Know
Related Content

In another game Alexandra Goryachkina of Russia was also fighting it out against Jiner Zhu of China.

Results round 7:

R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 3.5) drew with Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 4.5); Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 2) lost to Wei Yi (Chn, 3); Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 3) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (Usa, 2.5); Javokhir SIndarov (Uzb, 5.5) playing Anish Giri (Ned, 3).

Women: Divya Deshmukh (3) playing Kateryna Lagno (Rus, 3); Bibisara Assuabayeva (Kaz, 3) drew with Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 4.5); R Vaishali (Ind, 4) beat Zhongyi Tan (Chn, 2.5) Jiner Zhu (Chn, 3) playing Aleksandra Goryachkina (Rus, 3).

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  4. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  3. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

Latest Stories

  1. West Ham Vs Leeds Highlights, FA Cup QF: Whites Triumph 4-2 On Penalties, Reach First Semi-Final Since 1987

  2. Four Years of the AAP Government In Punjab: The Biggest Hits And Misses

  3. Jaishankar Speaks to Iran, Qatar, UAE as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Vows to turn Iran into a 'Living Hell' if Strait of Hormuz not Opened

  6. 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Falls On Him At A Prestigious Pune College

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 