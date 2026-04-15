R Vaishali Wins FIDE Women's Candidates, To Challenge Ju Wenjun For World Championship

R Vaishali, who tallied a total of 8.5 points, followed in the footsteps of Koneru Humpy by winning the Women's Candidates tournament. She will take on China’s Ju Wenjun in the World Championship match later in 2026

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Curated by: bhuvan gupta
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R Vaishali Wins FIDE Womens Candidates, To Challenge Ju Wenjun For World Championship
File photo of Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali. Photo: FIDE
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • R Vaishali beats Kateryna Lagno in final round to win Women's Candidates

  • Indian Grandmaster to challenge China’s Ju Wenjun in World Championship match

  • Javokhir Sindarov wins in Open section to set up meeting with world champion D Gukesh

Bouncing back superbly from a sluggish start to the tournament, Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu outplayed Kateryna Lagno in the final round to be crowned the Women's Candidates champion in Paphos (Cyprus) on Wednesday (April 15).

Vaishali has thus earned the right to take on China’s Ju Wenjun in the World Championship match later this year. In doing so, Vaishali, who was the lowest rated player in the field at the start and tallied a total of 8.5 points, followed in the footsteps of Koneru Humpy, a feat that underscores the steady rise of women’s chess in India.

In the Open section, Javokhir Sindarov played out a draw with China’s Wei Yi to seal his place as the challenger to reigning world champion D Gukesh. Meanwhile, Vaishali's brother Praggnanandhaa signed off with a draw against American star Hikaru Nakamura.

Anish Giri finished a clear second, 1.5 points behind Sindarov, after defeating Germany’s Matthias Bluebaum, while Fabiano Caruana also notched up a win against Andrey Esipenko.

Results

Open: R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 6) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA 6.5); Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 4.5) lost to Fabiano Caruana (USA, 7); Matthias Bluebaum (Ger, 5.5) lost to Anish Giri Ned, 8); Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 9.5) drew with Wei Yi (Chn, 6).

Related Content
In this image taken on Sept. 15, 2025, India's GM Vaishali Rameshbabu poses with her trophy after winning the FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss 2025, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Vaishali made it to the women’s Candidates tournament after a hard-fought draw against former world champion Zhongyi Tan of China. - | Photo: FIDE/Michal Walusza via PTI
FIDE Candidates 2026 Round 13 Preview: Vaishali Under Pressure In Women's Section; Praggnanandhaa To Face USA's Caruana
R Vaishali scored a fortunate victory over China’s Tan Zhongyi. - FIDE/Przemek Nikiel
FIDE Candidates 2026: Vaishali's Loss Leaves Women's Section Wide Open; Sibling R Praggnanadhaa Draws With Esipenko
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
FIDE Candidates 2026 Round 9 Wrap: Vaishali Beats Divya To Share Lead With Jiner Zhu; Praggnanandhaa Held
R Vaishali scored a fortunate victory over China’s Tan Zhongyi. - FIDE/Przemek Nikiel
FIDE Candidates 2026 Round 7 Wrap: R Praggnanandhaa Draws With Fabio Caruana; R Vaishali Beats Tan Zhongyi
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Women: R Vaishali (Ind, 8.5) beat Kateryna Lagno (Rus, 6.5); Bibisara Assuabayeva (Kaz, 8) drew with Divya Deshmukh (Ind, 6); Anna Muzychuk (Ukr, 6.5) playing Zhu Jiner (Chn, 7); Tan Zhongyi (Chn, 5.5) playing Aleksandra Goryachkina (Rus, 6.5).

(With PTI inputs)

Q

Who won FIDE Women's Candidates 2026?

A

India's Vaishali Rameshbabu won FIDE Women's Candidates 2026.

Q

Who did R Vaishali beat in the final round of FIDE Women's Candidates 2026?

A

R Vaishali beat Kateryna Lagno in the final round of FIDE Women's Candidates 2026.

Q

Who will R Vaishali face in the Women's World Chess Championship?

A

R Vaishali will face China’s Ju Wenjun in the Women's World Chess Championship.

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