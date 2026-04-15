FIDE Candidates 2026: Javokhir Sindarov Wins Title, Sets Up World Championship Clash With D Gukesh

Javokhir Sindarov won the 2026 Candidates unbeaten, sealing the title after a draw with Anish Giri, and will now challenge World Champion D Gukesh. R Praggnanandhaa was the only Indian in the event, while Gukesh became champion in 2024

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FIDE Candidates 2026: Javokhir Sindarov Wins Title, Sets Up World Championship Clash With D Gukesh
Javokhir Sindarov won the Candidates with a round to spare and will face World Champion D Gukesh later this year. Photo: X/@FIDE_chess
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Javokhir Sindarov won the 2026 Candidates unbeaten after drawing with Anish Giri

  • He will now challenge World Champion D Gukesh later this year

  • R Praggnanandhaa was the only Indian in the event; Gukesh became champion in 2024

Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov won the 2026 Candidates Chess Tournament on Tuesday, earning the right to challenge India's D Gukesh for the World Chess Championship title later this year.

Sindarov, 20, secured the win with a round to spare after a draw with Anish Giri in the 13th round.

Sindarov finished the tournament unbeaten.

R Praggnanandhaa was the lone Indian representative in the 2026 Candidates men's Open section, having qualified for the tournament by winning the 2025 FIDE Circuit.

At 18, Indian Grandmaster Gukesh became the youngest-ever world chess champion in December 2024. He secured the title by defeating Ding Liren of China 7.5-6.5 in Singapore, breaking a 39-year-old record held by Garry Kasparov, who was 22 when he won in 1985.

The title match between Gukesh and Sindarov is expected to be the youngest ever world championship match in history.

While the host city and exact dates are yet to be finalised, the event is scheduled for later in 2026.

In the most recent game between the two at the Tata Steel Chess 2026, Gukesh reached a winning position with a brilliant queen sacrifice, but Sindarov defended resolutely to secure a 78-move draw.

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Sindarov's lone classical victory against Gukesh came in May 2022.

While Sindarov is on an unbeaten 50-match unbeaten streak in classical chess, Gukesh has had a difficult start to the year, including a career-low ninth place finish in Prague and a fourth place finish in Menorca where he lost both games to compatriot Nihal Sarin.

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