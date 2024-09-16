India At Chess Olympiad, Round 6: Men Register Yet Another Win; Beat Hungary 3-1

India got the better of Hungary in Round 6 of the Chess Olympiad by beating them 3-1, thanks to the victories for Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi. (More Sports News)
Grandmaster Erigaisi scored over Russian-turned-Hungarian GM Sjugirov Sanan on what turned out to be a hard-fought day for the Indian men in the sixth round.
On the top board, D Gukesh played out an easy draw as black against top Hungarian Richard Rapport. Elsewhere, R Praggnanandhaa decided to sign peace with former great Peter Leko.
With Vidit Gujrathi set to score a victory over Benjamin Gledura, the Indian men were poised to win by a 3-1 margin and become the sole leaders in the event as China played out a draw to a spirited Vietnamese team that scored another great 2-2 result.
Competition Format And Scoring System:
The 45th Chess Olympiad's format is played in a Swiss system. The time control for all the games here are 90 minutes for the first 40 moves post which another 30 minutes are applied and an extra 30 seconds per move is added for the first move.
At any time, players can take a draw. 11 rounds in total are played, and all teams are pooled in every round.
As per the rules, each round sees four players from each team take on four from the other. There is also a spot for a reserved player who can be used as a substitute in between rounds. The four games are played at the same time on four boards in replaced colours, with one game point allotted for a win and half game point for a draw.
Scores from each game is tallied together to work out which team will claim a win in the round. If a team wins the round, they are awarded two points, regardless of the game point margin, while a draw earns only a match point.
(With PTI inputs)