FIDE World Cup 2025: Vidit Gujrathi Advances To Round 3, Nihal Sarin Crashes Out

Round two of the FIDE World Cup 2025 saw Vidit Gujrathi, V Pranav, and M Pranesh advance to the last 64, while Nihal Sarin and Aravindh Chithambaram were knocked out. R Praggnanandhaa and S L Narayanan stayed in contention with key tie-break wins

FIDE World Cup 2025 Round 2 Match Report Vidit Gujrathi
FIDE World Cup 2025: Vidit Gujrathi during a match. Photo: X/FIDE_Chess
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Round two of the FIDE World Cup 2025 ended with Vidit Gujrathi, V Pranav, and M Pranesh advancing, while Nihal Sarin and Aravindh Chithambaram exited

  • Vidit Gujrathi beat Oro Faustino in rapid games; V Pranav and M Pranesh also moved into the last 64

  • Nihal Sarin fell to Kourkoulos-Arditis Stamatis after missed chances, as R Praggnanandhaa and S L Narayanan stayed in contention

Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi finally came out triumphant against 12-year-old Oro Faustino of Argentina while Nihal Sarin was ousted from the FIDE World Cup after missing several opportunities against Greek Grandmaster Kourkoulos-Arditis Stamatis in the first set of tie-break games, as the second round concluded on Thursday.

For Nihal, it was a heartbreak as the Kerala Grandmaster was hoping to make a mark in this unique competition that features the world's best player.

However, Stamatis was on course as he kept on adding pressure till Nihal collapsed after getting several chances.

Nihal could have won the match easily as he enjoyed decent positions but he spurned them even as Stamatis capitalised on the opportunities he got.

India's second major casualty on the day was Aravindh Chithambaram who lost to compatriot K Venkatramanan after the second set of rapid games.

GM Gujrathi made it to the last-64 stage after some hiccups, defeating Faustino in a match that went into the rapid section. Gujrathi drew the first game and won the second with black to show his class.

World junior champion V Pranav also showed nerves of steel to get past Aryan Tari of Norway. Having won the first game, it was Pranav's match to lose. And when he lost the second game with white, not many gave him a chance.

But he came back strongly to win the first game with white and then drew without much ado to reach the last-64 stage of the knockout event that has a USD two million prize fund.

M Pranesh defeated Dmitrij Kollars of Germany, winning both his games to also move into the round of 64.

Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa and S L Narayanan moved closer to qualifying for the next round with fine victories in the first set of tie-break games featuring blitz chess.

Indian results (Round 2, Game 2): Temur Kuybokarov (Aus) drew with R Praggnanandhaa 1-1, 1-1; Oro Faustino (Arg) lost to Vidit Santosh Gujrathi 1-1, 0.5-1.5; Nihal Sarin lost to Kourkoulos-Arditis Stamatis (Gre) 1-1, 0.5-1.5; Murali Karthikeyan drew with Idani Pouya (Iri) 1-1; Nikita Vituigov (Eng) drew with S L Narayanan 1-1,; Dmitrij Kollars (Ger) lost to M Pranesh 1-1, 0-2; V Pranav beat Aryan Tari (Nor) 1-1, 1.5-0.5;; Raunak Sadhwani lost to Robert Hovhannisyan (Arm) 1-1, 0-2.

Published At:
