Other Sports

Chess Olympiad 2024: Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali Lead IND's Impressive Opening

Praggnanandhaa was up against a Sicilian by top Moroccan Mohamed who had only himself to blame after the opening got over

R Praggnanandhaa file photo, Twitter handle
File photo of India's 18-year-old chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa. Photo: File
info_icon

R Praggnanandhaa set the tone on the top board as the Indian men's team blanked Morocco 4-0, while the women romped home against Jamaica, conceding just a draw in the process, in the first round of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest. (More Chess News)

With world championship challenger D Gukesh taking a break in the opening round, Praggnanandhaa delivered the goods against Tissir Mohamed out of a Sicilian defense game while Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna also pulled off comfortable wins to start off confidently on Wednesday.

In the women's section, R Vaishali and Tania Sachdev scored fine victories in the first time control itself. However, on the other two boards there was stiff resistance as Divya Deshmukh had to sweat hard for a much-needed victory while Vantika Agarwal was forced to concede a draw in the endgame against her rival.

It was business as usual for the top guns despite the occasional hiccups. Top seeded United States also won 3.5-0.5 against Panama. Wesley So was the lone American who was unable to force matters and had to be content with a draw.

Armenian-American Levon Aronian came out of an early mishap to turn the tables and ensure smooth sailing for the American team into round two.

As many as 99 teams in the open section started off with wins giving them all two points each. A total of 182 teams were paired while 15 teams were still grappling to reach Budapest.

Praggnanandhaa was up against a Sicilian by top Moroccan Mohamed who had only himself to blame after the opening got over.

The Indian teen had a stronghold on the king side that he utilised to the fullest to take the first point home for the team.

Not very far behind was Gujrathi who was clearly in his elements. He also got an opening advantage out of a King pawn game against Jacques Elbilia as he knocked down a pawn and never looked back.

Erigaise may have had to work harder but the Indian youngster, who is currently ranked number four in the world, was never far from winning his game.

Harikrishna faced some initial resistance from Anas Mosyad in a closed Sicilian but his superior understanding of the structure gave him the vital point. The second round will see the Indian men clash with a spirited Iceland.

In the women's competition, Vaishali had no trouble in converting her position with black pieces as D Harika was rested on the top board.

Tania Sachdev was in command right through and despite a little mess-up, she did not let the advantage slip through her hands playing on board four.

On the second board, there were some serious issues for Divya Deshmukh but the recently-crowned world junior girls' champion proved her mettle out of an equal position.

File photo of Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh. - X/Grand Chess Tour
FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The same, however, was not the case with Vantika as she was forced in a drawn queen and pawns endgame.

The women's event features 178 teams as of now with 19 still awaited to join the extravaganza from round two onward.

Indian results round 1: R Praggnanandhaa beat Tissir Mohamed; Jacques Elbilia lost to Arjun Erigaisi; Vidit Gujrathi beat Ouakhir Mehdi Pierre; Anas Moayad lost to P Harikrishna

Women: R Vaishali beat Adani Clarke; Divya Deshmukh beat Rachel Miller; Raehanna Brown drew with Vantika Agrawal; Tania Sachdev beat Gabriella Watson.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pro Cricket League: IPL Sensation Kamran Khan All Set To Join Tournament And Mark His Comeback
  2. England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
  3. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Phil Salt Laments 'Everything Was Good Apart From The Result'
  4. IND Vs BAN Test Series 2024: Bangladesh Announce 16-Member Squad For India Tour - Check Details
  5. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Ricky Ponting Digs Up Test Stats To Make Comparison
Football News
  1. Kylian Mbappe: French League's Legal Board Orders PSG To Pay Former Star 55M Euros Of Unpaid Wages
  2. Fulham Vs West Ham, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  3. Crystal Palace Vs Leicester City, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. La Liga: Gavi Returns To Barcelona Training After ACL Injury
  5. FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Teams, Groups, Venues And More - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs Sweden, World Group I Contest On TV And Online
  3. The Garden Cup 2024: Pegula, Navarro, Alcaraz, Shelton To Play Exhibition Matches At Madison Square Garden
  4. Davis Cup Finals: Italy Beat Brazil In Opening Group A Tie - In Pics
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals Wrap: United States, Spain, Italy And Britain Secure Opening Victories
Hockey News
  1. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh Notches Up 200 Goals As India Defeat South Korea
  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Hockey Match On TV And Online
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 To Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttar Pradesh: Woman's Semi-Naked, Headless Body Found On Kanpur-Delhi Highway; Probe Underway
  2. Outlook Talks | Chinki Sinha in Conversation with Filmmaker Bharatbala
  3. 45 Indians Inducted Into Russian Army Discharged, Says MEA; 50 More To Be Rescued
  4. Day In Pics: September 12, 2024
  5. RG Kar Protest: 'Ready To Resign', Says Mamata After Doctors Refuse To Enter Nabanna For Meeting
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. UAE Accused Of Aiding Forces And Prolonging Sudan Civil War | Abu Dhabi's Alleged Role Decoded
  2. Fear Of The 'Other' Dominates US Election Season
  3. Typhoon Yagi Kills Nearly 200 In Vietnam
  4. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  5. Alberto Fujimori, Former President Of Peru Convicted For Human Rights Abuses, Dies At 86
Latest Stories
  1. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  2. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
  3. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  4. India 3-1 South Korea Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Claim Fourth Straight Win To Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  6. Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?