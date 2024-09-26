Other Sports

Chess Olympiad Champions Felicitated By Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

During the event, Mandaviya also engaged in a friendly chess match with world championship challenger D Gukesh, who secured eight wins in 11 rounds at the Olympiad to win the individual gold medal

Chess-mansukh-mandaviya-olympiad-winner
Chess Olympiad champions with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Photo: X/mansukhmandviya
info_icon

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday felicitated the Indian men's and women's chess teams following their historic achievement of winning gold medals at the 45th Olympiad in Budapest. (More Sports News)

In the men's competition, D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa delivered decisive wins in the final round against Slovenia. The women's team also secured their gold by overcoming Azerbaijan.

Highlighting India's rich connection with chess, Mandaviya said: "By winning on the global stage, you have not only made the entire nation proud but have also honoured the legacy of our traditional heritage.

Indian Olympiad winning teams - X/AICF
Bharat New Nerve Centre Of Chess World, Declares AICF Chief As Olympiad Champions Honoured

BY Gaurav Thakur

The minister said India's strength lies not just in its manpower but also in its brainpower.

"The Government of India is committed to creating an ecosystem that encourages and nurtures talent across all sports disciplines. We want our athletes to feel motivated to showcase their talent on the world stage and bring laurels to the nation," he said in a release.

Mandaviya reiterated government's commitment towards nurturing talent across all sports and its ambition to position India among the top five sporting nations by 2024.

"As India marches towards becoming a developed nation, our sporting achievements will be a crucial aspect of our global identity," he said.

Encouraging the medalists to serve as ambassadors for the youth, Mandaviya urged them to share their journeys of hard work and resilience in schools and colleges, inspiring the next generation to adopt the spirit of 'Nation First.'

He also invited them to participate in the Ministry’s Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect Programme, aimed at channeling youth energy towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision for a developed India by 2047.

During the event, Mandaviya also engaged in a friendly chess match with world championship challenger D Gukesh, who secured eight wins in 11 rounds at the Olympiad to win the individual gold medal along with teammate Arjun Erigaisi in the Open section.

Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal had won the gold in the Women's section.

