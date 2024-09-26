Bharat New Nerve Centre Of Chess World, Declares AICF Chief As Olympiad Champions Honoured

The Indian chess body also announced cash rewards worth Rs 3.2 crore for the members of the open and women's team as well as the support staff. As per the announcement, each player from the winning teams will receive Rs 25 lakh, while the captains of the men’s and women’s teams, Abhijeet Kunte and Srinath Narayanan, will be rewarded with Rs 15 lakh each. Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua, head of the Indian delegation, will receive Rs 10 lakh, and the assistant coaches will be rewarded Rs 7.5 lakh.