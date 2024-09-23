India scripted history on Sunday, September 22 when it clinched it's maiden gold medal in the 45th Chess Olympiad after D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanadhaa won their respective matches against Slovenia in the 11th and final round match. (More Chess News)
Apart from the men, the Indian women also closed in on a rare double gold for the country as they scored 3.5-0.5 victory against Azerbaijan.
The winners celebrated the win on the podium, holding the national flag. As the Indian contingent celebrated, D Gukesh and Tania Sachdev enacted Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma's famous strut as they carried their respective trophies.
Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma had enacted the famous 'Ric Flair' walk whilst collecting the trophy when the Men In Blue won the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies defeating South Africa in the final.
The Indian men ended up with a remarkable 21 points out of a possible 22. They conceded just a lone 2-2 draw to Uzbekistan while beating the rest of the opponents.
In the open section, US defeated Uzbekistan to clinch silver. In the women's section, Kazakhstan took home the silver whereas US bagged a bronze.
Only China and erstwhile Soviet Union had won both men's and women's gold medals in the same edition of the Chess Olympiad. Indian men had earlier won two bronze medals -- in 2014 and 2022 -- in the tournament, while the women had bagged a bronze in the 2022 edition held in Chennai.
(with PTI inputs)