Other Sports

India At Chess Olympiad: Gukesh, Tania Sachdev Celebrate Gold Win By Enacting Rohit Sharma's Strut - Watch

Indian men's and women's teams gathered on the podium, holding the national flag. In a joyful moment, to celebrate the gold medal win at the 45th Chess Olympiad

India-Chess-Olympiad-Budapest-PTI-Photo
Indian teams at the presentation ceremony of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

India scripted history on Sunday, September 22 when it clinched it's maiden gold medal in the 45th Chess Olympiad after D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanadhaa won their respective matches against Slovenia in the 11th and final round match.  (More Chess News)

Apart from the men, the Indian women also closed in on a rare double gold for the country as they scored 3.5-0.5 victory against Azerbaijan.

The winners celebrated the win on the podium, holding the national flag. As the Indian contingent celebrated, D Gukesh and Tania Sachdev enacted Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma's famous strut as they carried their respective trophies.

Watch the video here:

Divya Deshmukh (left), Vaishali Rameshbabu (centre) and Vantika Agrawal were instrumental in the Indian women's gold-winning show in Hungary. - FIDE/Michal Walusza
Triumphant Ten: Meet The Women, Men Behind India's Twin Chess Olympiad Titles

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma had enacted the famous 'Ric Flair' walk whilst collecting the trophy when the Men In Blue won the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies defeating South Africa in the final.

The Indian men ended up with a remarkable 21 points out of a possible 22. They conceded just a lone 2-2 draw to Uzbekistan while beating the rest of the opponents.

In the open section, US defeated Uzbekistan to clinch silver. In the women's section, Kazakhstan took home the silver whereas US bagged a bronze.

Only China and erstwhile Soviet Union had won both men's and women's gold medals in the same edition of the Chess Olympiad. Indian men had earlier won two bronze medals -- in 2014 and 2022 -- in the tournament, while the women had bagged a bronze in the 2022 edition held in Chennai.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya Spins Sri Lanka To Victory In Galle
  2. India Vs Bangladesh: Manjrekar Wants Kuldeep Yadav To Play Kanpur Test
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'
  4. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  5. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Sri Lanka Go 1-0 Up As Jayasuriya Takes Nine In Galle
Football News
  1. Ligue 1: Marseille Beat Lyon In Five-Goal Thriller - In Pics
  2. La Liga: Barcelona Rolls On With 5-1 Victory Over Villarreal But Ter Stegen Suffers Injury - In Pics
  3. EPL: Manchester City Vs 10-Man Arsenal Draw 2-2, Erling Haaland Scores 100th Goal—In Pics
  4. Erling Haaland: Norwegian Striker Scores 100th Goal For Manchester City
  5. Atletico Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Gallagher On Target In Disappointing Draw
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  2. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  5. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  2. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  3. A Tumultuous Time | Emergency Diary
  4. The Saga Of Underground Resistance To The Emergency
  5. Lessons From The Emergency
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Israel VS Hezbollah: Strikes Continue As Fears Of All-Out War Peak; IDF Probes Top Hamas Leader's 'Possible Death'
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  3. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  4. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  5. Modi, Biden Celebrate Expanding India-US ties
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  5. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  6. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  7. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  8. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'