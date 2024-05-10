Other Sports

Charges Set To Be Framed Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik React

A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singhobserving there was 'sufficient evidence' against him

File
Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik Photo: File
Soon after a Delhi court ordered framing of charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case, Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik voiced their support for the development.

Both Malik and Punia alongside wrestler Vinesh Phogat were at the forefront of the protests demanding action against Singh in relation to the sexual harassment allegations by multiple women wrestlers.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh - File image
Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan In Sexual Harassment Allegations

BY Outlook Web Desk

Punia called the framing of charges against the incumbent BJP MP a big win for the struggles of women wrestlers.

"Charges have been framed against Brij Bhushan. Thanks to the honourable court. This is a big victory for the struggle of women wrestlers. The daughters of the country have had to go through such a difficult time, but this decision will give relief," he said.

Bajrang Punia after failing to bag a Paris Olympics ticket. - PTI
Bajrang Punia: UWW Suspends Indian Wrestler After NADA's Provisional Sanction

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Punia, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, also targeted the trolls saying: "Those who trolled the women wrestlers should also be ashamed."

Sakshi Malik is India's only female Olympic medallist in wresting. - Photo: X/ @SakshiMalik
Sakshi Malik In List Of 100 Most Influential People By Time Magazine

BY PTI

Malik, who as one of India's only two players to win a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said that the development regarding the framing of charges against Singh was "a small step towards victory".

"This definitely is a small step towards victory. It feels nice that Brij Bhushan is being held accountable for the harassment of young female wrestlers for so many years. We will continue this battle until final justice is delivered and he is punished," Malik, who retired during the protests, told IANS

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot ordered framing of charges against Singh, a multiple-term Lok Sabha MP, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

“There is sufficient evidence to frame charges against the accused,” the judge said.

The court, however, discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers, citing lack of sufficient evidence in the complaint.

The court will formally frame the charges on May 21.

It also ordered framing of charges against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

With PTI Inputs

