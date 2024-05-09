Bajrang Punia: UWW Suspends Indian Wrestler After NADA's Provisional Sanction

Bajrang Punia, one of India’s most successful wrestlers, has been suspended by Wrestling’s world govering body UWW after NADA’s decision to hand a provisional suspension for refusing to undergo a dope test. (More Wrestling News)
On the other hand, in surprising turn of events, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) sanctioned nearly nine lakh for Punia’s training expenses abroad knowing about NADA’s instructions.
The Tokyo bronze-medallist said he never refused to give the sample for testing but asked the Dope Control Officer for an explanation of expired kits that were brought to initiate the process.
The Haryana-born Indian star told that he had not received any communication from the UWW about the suspension but the governing body mentions about the suspension.
In the recently concluded Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting, that was held on April 25, informed about the sanctioned Rs 8,82,000 for training from May 28 at Dagestan, Russia, situated im the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe.
The 30-year-old’s initial proposal was for a five-week training camp which included travel plans of his support staff in sparring partner Jitender and strength and conditioning coach Kaazi Kiron Mustafa. from the last week of April (April 24). But as per the MOC meeting, Bajrang chose postpone the training and travel plan that was scheduled till May 28.
"I am also surprised that SAI cleared it. I have actually cancelled my plan, I am not going anywhere for training now," Bajrang was quoted as saying by the PTI.
He also added that his lawyer has filed the reply to NADA. The same MOC meeting had few other travel-training sactions. Sarita Mor who takes part in the women’s 57kg category was sactioned close to six lakh ( Rs 5,96,000) for her USA camp with husband and coach Rahul Mann kicking off on May 5. The 22-year-old Anshu Malik was sanctioned Rs 14,67,000 for her Japan training trip.
Bajrang Punia failed to book a ticket to the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics after disappointing performances in the qualification rounds.