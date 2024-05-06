Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Sunday, May 5, was handed a provisional suspension by National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for refusing to give his sample for dope test during recent trials in Sonipat. (More Wrestling News)
Moreover, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was left furious with this act as it said that the NADA kept it "in dark" on the development and now the federation was planning to write to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the matter.
Bajrang was handed a provisional suspension on April 23 by National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) and asked to send his reply by May 7 to avoid further disciplinary action.
Taking to X, Bajrang said he never refused to provide his sample to NADA officials.
"I want to clarify that I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials. I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit they brought to take my sample and then take my dope test," Bajrang wrote on X.
"My lawyer Vidush Singhania will reply to this letter," he wrote further.
Last year, Tokyo Olympian and 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist wrestler Seema Bisla was also handed a one-year ban by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) of the NADA for the 'whereabouts failure'.
What Is Whereabouts Failures?
Under the World Athletics Anti-Doping (WADA) rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures — filing failure and/or missed test — within a period of 12 months constitute an anti-doping rule violation.
There are two types of whereabouts failures - filing failures and missed tests.
Athletes included in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) must provide full address for their overnight location, the name and full address of each location where they train, work or conduct other regular scheduled activities, as well as the usual time-frames of each activity.
RTP athletes must also identify a 60-minute window and location for each day of the quarter, during which they must be available for testing. Failure to comply with whereabouts and testing obligations will result in a whereabouts failure.
Can Bajrang Punia Still Qualify For Tokyo Olympics?
Despite losing his qualifying match, Punia can still qualify as he might be invited on May 31 trials at the World Qualifiers to challenge the winner of the 65kg category as Punia was a medallist at he Tokyo Olympics.
However, if Bajrang fails to come out clean with his reply, he will be out of the race for Paris Olympic Qualification.
(With PTI inputs)