Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Puneri Paltan Complete Double Over Bengal Warriorz

It was a quick start to the game as Aslam Inamdar didn’t waste any time to get the first points on the board for Paltan with his first raid. Vishal Bhardwaj followed that up with a tackle on Devank, setting the tone for the Season 10 champions in the opening exchanges. The Warriorz quickly found their stride with Ashish Malik opening the scoring for them with a tackle on Aditya Shinde.