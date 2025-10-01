Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Puneri Paltan Complete Double Over Bengal Warriorz

Aditya Shinde (18 points) and Pankaj Mohite (10 points) registered Super 10s to lead Puneri Paltan to victory, while Devank Dalal amassed 25 points, becoming the first to cross 150 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League season 12

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bengal warriors vs puneri paltan match report Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Action from the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriorz in Chennai. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
  • Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriorz 49-44

  • Paltan led 21-18 at half-time

  • Warriorz eventually fell short in high-scoring thriller

Puneri Paltan completed the double over the Bengal Warriorz, registering a 49-44 win in a high-scoring Pro Kabaddi League encounter at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (September 30, 2025).

Aditya Shinde (18 points) and Pankaj Mohite (10 points) registered Super 10s to lead their side to victory, while Devank Dalal amassed 25 points on the night, also becoming the first to cross 150 raid points in PKL 12.

It was a quick start to the game as Aslam Inamdar didn’t waste any time to get the first points on the board for Paltan with his first raid. Vishal Bhardwaj followed that up with a tackle on Devank, setting the tone for the Season 10 champions in the opening exchanges. The Warriorz quickly found their stride with Ashish Malik opening the scoring for them with a tackle on Aditya Shinde.

Himanshu Narwal added to that tally with a two-point raid, but Pankaj responded instantly with a two-point raid of his own. Just when it seemed like the Paltan would impose themselves on the game, Himanshu and Ashish Malik ensured that their side stay in the game despite a two-point deficit with the score at 9-7 after the first ten minutes.

Paltan really began to find their stride soon after, and it didn’t take them too long to register the first ALL OUT of the game courtesy Abinesh Nadarajan’s tackle on Devank, opening up a five-point gap as a result.

Aditya and Pankaj registered multi-point raids to keep Paltan in the driver’s seat, but the Warriorz continued to respond with their captain leading the way alongside Himanshu to conclude an enthralling first half that ended 21-18 in favour of the Ajay Thakur-led side.

The second half began in high-octane fashion as Paltan registered a Super Tackle on Devank. Manprit chipped in for the Warriorz with a two-point raid, while Devank found some momentum too.

There was a battle within the war as Aslam brought Devank down with a Super Tackle, but the Warriorz captain got his revenge, inflicting an ALL OUT to get his side back in the game with the score 30-27.

A Super Raid from Pankaj helped Paltan quickly regain their six point raid, but the Warriorz weren’t throwing in the towel yet. Devank completed his Super 10, cutting the deficit down to four points heading into the final quarter.

With the game heading down to the wire, Aditya stood tall for Paltan. He recorded a crucial Super Raid that helped him complete his Super 10, and put his side in pole position as they registered their second ALL OUT courtesy Abinesh, to take the lead at 46-35 with under five minutes to go.

Pankaj also completed his Super 10 to put the finishing touches on the game. With a two-point raid, Devank continued to fight as he completed the 20-point mark for the third time this season. Despite his best efforts, the Warriorz fell short in a high-scoring thriller as Paltan secured a 49-44 victory.

