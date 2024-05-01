Other Sports

ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships: Vishvanath, Akash And Preet Storm Into Semis

Instagram/@boxervishva_
Boxer Vishvanath Suresh Photo: Instagram/@boxervishva_
info_icon

Vishvanath Suresh, Akash Gorkha and Preet Malik advanced to the men's U-22 semi-finals after convincing wins in their respective bouts at the ASBC Asian U-22 and Youth Boxing Championships here on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

Reigning youth world champion Vishvanath (48kg) led the charge for India as he beat Iran's Hassani Seyedarsham 5-0 in a one-sided quarter-final bout.

Senior national champion Akash (60kg) outclassed Ebadi Arman of Iran with an identical 5-0 scoreline.

Preet (67kg) also didn't take much time before finishing the bout with a Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) decision in the first round itself against Vietnam's Nguyen Duc Ngoc.

Preeti Pawar (54kg) will kickstart her challenge against Uzbekistan's Uktamova Nigina in the women’s U-22 category on Tuesday. - Photo: X/ @thefield_in
BY PTI

Kunal (75kg), however, bowed out after losing 0-5 against Iran's Mahshari Mohammad in the quarter-finals.

Jugnoo (86kg), Rhythm (+92kg), Tammana (50kg), Preeti (54kg) and Priyanka (60kg) will have their U-22 quarter-final bouts later on Tuesday.

The U-22 semi-finals will be played on Saturday.

On Monday night, Rahul Kundu (75kg), Lakshay Rathi (+92kg), Laxmi (50kg), Tamanna (54kg), Yatri Patel (57kg) and Shrusthi Sathe (63kg) emerged victorious to enter the semi-finals in the youth category.

On Wednesday, nine youth Indian boxers will compete in their respective quarter-final bouts: Aryan (51kg), Jatin (57kg), Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Sahil (80kg) and Aryan  (92kg) in the men’s category, and Nisha (52kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Rudrika (75kg) in the women’s section.

Nearly 400 boxers from more than 24 countries are competing in the prestigious tournament across 25 weight categories.

The finals of the youth and U-22 category will be played on May 6 and 7 respectively.

