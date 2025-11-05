‘Transgender people deserve dignity:’ Jan Suraaj Transgender Candidate Priti Kinnar

Originally from Sitamarhi district, Priti was forced to leave her parents’ home at the age of 20 after facing humiliation from the local residents. She lives in the Kalyanpur village of Bhore block, where her source of livelihood is farming and Badhai gana, the traditional celebratory singing. “Even the little money that I make from attending to the door-to-door celebrations, I give it back to the society. This is how I have lived my life since I left my home. That is why I have earned a lot of respect from people here. But having said that the stigma that I faced back then persists in the society even today for the transgender people,” he says.