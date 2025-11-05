‘Transgender people deserve dignity:’ Jan Suraaj Transgender Candidate Priti Kinnar

She is contesting from the Bhorey Assembly constituency in Gopalgunj
Pitted against heavy-weight JDU MLA State Education Minister Sunil Kumar
Faced stigma and was forced to leave her parents home at the age of 20
Social worker Priti Kinnar (Preeti Kinnar), a transgender activist, is the candidate fielded by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Her candidature is also a strong message of inclusion and signals the changing political engagement by the marginalized groups in Bihar.
Transgender candidates have been contesting elections for over a decade in India, but not many win. Her victory may be historic like that of Shabnam Mausi, who remains the most-well known transgender MLA, representing Sohagpur assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, elected in 1998. Speaking to Outlook, Priti stressed, that she believes that she will winning this election as she has complete faith in her community and the work she has done in the region.
Priti faces a tough battle as she would be challenging the sitting Janta Dal (United) MLA currently the State Education Minister and former IPS office, Sunil Kumar as a candidate for the Bhorey constituency, Gopalganj district. What does she count as her strength? “My strength lies in the fact that I have been a part of every aspect of my constituency. I live here and take part in every activity here. I don’t think my opponent can challenge that. So, I am certain of my victory.”
Originally from Sitamarhi district, Priti was forced to leave her parents’ home at the age of 20 after facing humiliation from the local residents. She lives in the Kalyanpur village of Bhore block, where her source of livelihood is farming and Badhai gana, the traditional celebratory singing. “Even the little money that I make from attending to the door-to-door celebrations, I give it back to the society. This is how I have lived my life since I left my home. That is why I have earned a lot of respect from people here. But having said that the stigma that I faced back then persists in the society even today for the transgender people,” he says.
“You can say, I have earned the trust of my people,” says Priti, 41, as she continues to talk about her social work and community engagement . “I have been engaged in social work for over two decades. Wherever someone needs help, I try and I reach them and provide whatever help I can. I go and meet those affected by distress and disaster,” Priti told Outlook.
Although transgender vote in her constituency is limited, what made her decide on contesting the elections? “Even my decision to join politics is due to the suggestions given by the people of Bhorey Assembly constituency. I initially hoped to contest as an independent contestant with a focus on social justice, equality and empowerment of all the marginalized groups. I realised that my vision aligned with the Jan Suraag Party and that is when I decided to join them.”
So, what is it that she truly wants to achieve through active politics? “Access to education, medical care and guaranteed employment should be granted to transgender people. At the same time, I want to speak on behalf of all the oppressed groups, who don’t get a fair representation. Meanwhile, the transgender community continues to face stigma and exclusion and I take it as my responsibility to do something about it. To begin with, equals rights and dignity with more access to education and medical care for the community. And it can be achieved through political engagement,” she says.
For the Bihar 2025 Assembly elections, Prashant Kishor's newly-formed Jan Suraaj party has fielded 239 candidates. The candidates include doctors and educators, with a focus on local identity and community contributions.