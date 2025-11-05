‘Transgender people deserve dignity:’ Jan Suraaj Transgender Candidate Priti Kinnar

A rare candidature marks a significant step for transgender visibility in Bihar politics, despite the continued stigma faced by the community.

F
Fozia Yasin
Updated on:
Updated on:
Priti Kinnar
Priti Kinnar Photo: | X |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • She is contesting from the Bhorey Assembly constituency in Gopalgunj

  • Pitted against heavy-weight JDU MLA State Education Minister Sunil Kumar

  • Faced stigma and was forced to leave her parents home at the age of 20

 

Social worker Priti Kinnar (Preeti Kinnar), a transgender activist, is the candidate fielded by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Her candidature is also a strong message of inclusion and signals the changing political engagement by the marginalized groups in Bihar.

Transgender candidates have been contesting elections for over a decade in India, but not many win. Her victory may be historic like that of Shabnam Mausi, who remains the most-well known transgender MLA, representing Sohagpur assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, elected in 1998. Speaking to Outlook, Priti stressed, that she believes that she will winning this election as she has complete faith in her community and the work she has done in the region.

Priti faces a tough battle as she would be challenging the sitting Janta Dal (United) MLA currently the State Education Minister and former IPS office, Sunil Kumar as a candidate for the Bhorey constituency, Gopalganj district. What does she count as her strength? “My strength lies in the fact that I have been a part of every aspect of my constituency. I live here and take part in every activity here. I don’t think my opponent can challenge that. So, I am certain of my victory.”

Vadra briefly spoke to journalists at the Patna airport before launching her election campaign in the state and questioned the timing of pledges such as “1 crore jobs”. - File Photo; Representative image
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Questions NDA’s Bihar Promises, Says INDIA Bloc Will Win

BY Outlook News Desk

Originally from Sitamarhi district, Priti was forced to leave her parents’ home at the age of 20 after facing humiliation from the local residents. She lives in the Kalyanpur village of Bhore block, where her source of livelihood is farming and Badhai gana, the traditional celebratory singing. “Even the little money that I make from attending to the door-to-door celebrations, I give it back to the society. This is how I have lived my life since I left my home. That is why I have earned a lot of respect from people here. But having said that the stigma that I faced back then persists in the society even today for the transgender people,” he says.

Related Content
Related Content

Bhorey, is a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes and falls under the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency. It’s located in northwestern Bihar, bordering UP. The region depends on agriculture for their livelihoods. There is hardly any industrial activity.

Elections 2025: NDA Promises Growth, INDIA Vows Welfare— Which Is The Winning Blueprint For Bihar? - PTI
Elections 2025: NDA Promises Growth, INDIA Vows Welfare— Which Is The Winning Blueprint For Bihar?

BY Snehal Srivastava

“You can say, I have earned the trust of my people,” says Priti, 41, as she continues to talk about her social work and community engagement . “I have been engaged in social work for over two decades. Wherever someone needs help, I try and I reach them and provide whatever help I can. I go and meet those affected by distress and disaster,” Priti told Outlook.

Although transgender vote in her constituency is limited, what made her decide on contesting the elections? “Even my decision to join politics is due to the suggestions given by the people of Bhorey Assembly constituency. I initially hoped to contest as an independent contestant with a focus on social justice, equality and empowerment of all the marginalized groups. I realised that my vision aligned with the Jan Suraag Party and that is when I decided to join them.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath - PTI
Yogi Calls Rahul, Akhilesh, Tejashwi ‘Three Monkeys of INDIA Alliance’ at Bihar Rally

BY Outlook News Desk

So, what is it that she truly wants to achieve through active politics? “Access to education, medical care and guaranteed employment should be granted to transgender people. At the same time, I want to speak on behalf of all the oppressed groups, who don’t get a fair representation. Meanwhile, the transgender community continues to face stigma and exclusion and I take it as my responsibility to do something about it. To begin with, equals rights and dignity with more access to education and medical care for the community. And it can be achieved through political engagement,” she says.

For the Bihar 2025 Assembly elections, Prashant Kishor's newly-formed Jan Suraaj party has fielded 239 candidates. The candidates include doctors and educators, with a focus on local identity and community contributions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Shahdad, Sohaib Lead 240-Run Chase | UAE 47/2 (14)

    2. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

    3. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

    4. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

    5. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

    2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

    3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

    4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

    5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

    Badminton News

    1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

    2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

    3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

    4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

    5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Delhi Govt Says AQI Better This Year Compared To 7 Years, Issues 7,500 Pollution Challans

    2. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

    3. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

    4. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

    5. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

    Entertainment News

    1. DIFF 2025: Khooh Wala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

    2. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

    3. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

    4. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

    5. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

    US News

    1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

    2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

    3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

    4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

    5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

    World News

    1. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

    2. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

    3. Zohran Mamdani Leads Tight New York Mayoral Race Amid Trump–Cuomo Clash

    4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

    5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

    Latest Stories

    1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

    2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

    3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

    4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

    5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

    6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

    7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

    8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release