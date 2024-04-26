Other Sports

Archery World Cup, Stage 1: Jyothi-Verma Pair Enters Compound Mixed Team Final

Overall, Indian archers have qualified in four finals, all in the team events, and are also in the hunt for two medals in compound individual events

Advertisement

Indian Archer, World Archery Photo
An Indian archer in action during the Archery World Cup, Stage 1 2024 in Shanghai, China. Photo: World Archery
info_icon

The compound mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma assured India of a fourth medal in the ongoing Archery World Cup, advancing into the final in Shanghai, China on Friday. (More Sports News)

The world No. 2 Indians dropped just five points to prevail over their Mexican opponents Andrea Becerra and Lot Maximo Mendez Ortiz 155-151 in the semi-final.

They will face lower-ranked Estonia in the gold-medal clash on Saturday. Jyothi is also a member of the women's compound team, which had entered the final on Wednesday.

With Jyothi also securing a semifinal spot in the individual section on Thursday, the World No. 3 and Asian Games gold medallist is in the hunt for a hat-trick of top podium finishes.

Advertisement

Representation Image for Archery. - Photo Courtesy: X/ @kheloindia
Savitribai Phule University Archer Mahek Pathan Wins Two Gold Medals In KIUG

BY PTI

Overall, Indian archers have qualified in four finals, all in the team events, and are in the hunt for two medals in compound individual events -- where Jyothi and Priyansh have made the semifinals.

The four events where Indian teams have made the gold-medal round are compound men's, women's, mixed categories and men's recurve.

The elimination round in the recurve individual category is slated to begin later in the day.

Having got an opening round bye, the second-seeded Indian pair of Jyothi and Verma started off by producing a flawless 160 out of 160 to knock out the lower-ranked Australian pair of Geogina Graham and Brandon Hawes by eight points.

Advertisement

Next up, 10th ranked Luxembourg's Mariya Shkolna and Gilles Seywert were also no match for the Indian pair, whch dropped just five points from 16 arrows to storm into the semi-finals with a 155-151 win.

In the semi-final, the Indians started on a back-foot after Andrea and Mendez Ortiz capped three 10s and one nine to take the opening end 39-38.

Ojas Pravin Deotale in action at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday. - AP/File
Ojas Pravin Deotale Profile: Know All About India’s Rising Star In World Archery

BY Outlook Sports Desk

But the Mexicans slipped in the next set of arrows as Jyothi and Verma snatched the lead by dropping one point.

The Indians then extended their lead by three points in the penultimate round after another slip-up by the Mexicans.

Jyothi and Verma sealed the issue with a perfect 40 in the fourth end.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Manchester City Blank Brighton 4-0 In English Premier League
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know