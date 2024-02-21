Ojas Pravin Deotale Profile: Know All About India’s Rising Star In World Archery

Ojas Pravin Deotale is the rising star in world archery at the moment. He has received numerous honours for his country. The Indian government recently awarded him the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2023 for his recognition of his achievements in compound archery. At the 2023 Archery Championships in Berlin, Germany, Deotale won a historic compound men's gold medal, capping off a treble of Indian global medals in style. (More Archery News)