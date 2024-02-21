Ojas Pravin Deotale Profile: Know All About India’s Rising Star In World Archery

Ojas Pravin Deotale is the rising star in world archery at the moment. He has received numerous honours for his country. The Indian government recently awarded him the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2023 for his recognition of his achievements in compound archery. At the 2023 Archery Championships in Berlin, Germany, Deotale won a historic compound men's gold medal, capping off a treble of Indian global medals in style. (More Archery News)
In the final, he shot a flawless 150 to defeat Lukasz Przybylski of Poland by a single point, making history as the first Indian man to win a World Championship in individual competition.
He also took home medals from the 2023 Archery World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. During the Asian Games 2023, he was a part of the Indian compound squad that made history by winning all gold medals in the compound discipline, including men's and women's compound individual, mixed doubles, men's team, and women's team. Asia 2022 Men's Compound Archery Champion Deotale defeated fellow countryman Abhishek Verma 149-147 in the final.
He alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam, would go on to achieve another feat by defeating archery powerhouse South Korea in the mixed doubles final, where the score ended 159-158 in favor of India. In the men's compound archery rankings, he is presently ranked ninth.
Junior Team Trials for Indian Archery in 2022
Deotale broke Mike Schloesser's 2014 Junior World Record of 1419 by scoring 1,423 and 1,427 out of 1,440 at the Indian Junior team selection event in Sonipat, Haryana.
Leg 3 of the Sharjah 2022 Asia Cup
Deotale made his senior India team debut in December 2022, capturing the men's compound event gold both as an individual and as a team. He had suffered a leg fracture in an accident in Pune prior to making his senior debut, raising doubts about his suitability for Sharjah event. Despite the fracture, Deotale was able to pass the fitness test.
2023 Archery World Cup
Deotale won gold in both the World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya and Stage 2 in Shanghai with his compound mixed teammate Jyothi Surekha Vennam.