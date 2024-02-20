Agarwalla, who won India’s first individual medal at the Asian Games in dressage, is almost certain to get the EFI nod. In Hangzhou, he rode Astride Etro during his bronze medal-winning run. But during the recent FEI events, the 24-year-old from Kolkata rode Sir Caramello Old.

He was also part of the Indian team that clinched dressage gold at the Asian Games last year, breaking a 41-year-old jinx at the continental event.