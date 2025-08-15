Premier League: Alexander Isak Transfer Speculation Not 'Healthy' For Newcastle United, Says Eddie Howe

Newcastle United have already added Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw to their squad, while they are also said to have agreed a deal with Aston Villa for Jacob Ramsey

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Newcastle Uniteds Alexander Isak
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Newcastle United have missed out on some of their key transfer targets, including Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko

  • Alexander Isak has outlined his desire to leave for Liverpool

  • Striker has not featured during pre-season and trained at his former club, Real Sociedad

Eddie Howe says the Alexander Isak transfer saga has not been "healthy" for Newcastle United ahead of the new Premier League season.

Newcastle have endured a largely frustrating off-season after missing out on some of their key transfer targets, including Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, while there has been rife speculation over Isak's future.

The striker has outlined his desire to leave for Liverpool, who have already had an opening offer of £110m plus add-ons rejected by Newcastle.

Isak has not featured during pre-season and trained at his former club, Real Sociedad, during their tour of Asia. He is now training away from the first team and will not be included against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Sweden international was the second-highest scorer in the Premier League last term, netting 23 goals, while he also scored the second goal of the EFL Cup final as Newcastle beat Liverpool to win their first trophy in 56 years.

When asked how the off-season had been, Howe described it as "stressful", but he is hopeful his side can find a way to win without their talisman.

"I don't think it's been healthy for us," Howe said. "I don't deny that's been a big challenge.

"Alex, for me, is one of the best strikers in the world - if not the best. To miss him from your squad leaves a huge gap.

info_icon

"I think morale was certainly affected early on during pre-season. There was nothing I could do to affect that - it was always going to be there.

"When you have a player that good who is not part of your group, it's difficult for the players to fully understand it and to know what's going on and how to react.

"But, as time has gone on, there has been an acceptance this is the squad, and we have got to make the best of the situation. That's always been my train of thought.

"Whatever situation you're in, you have got to find a way, and you can only control what you can control. We have moved forward, and I've got to say the atmosphere of the group has been very good in the last couple of weeks."

Newcastle have already added Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw to their squad, while they are also said to have agreed a deal with Aston Villa for Jacob Ramsey.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son