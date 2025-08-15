Premier League: Alexander Isak Transfer Speculation Not 'Healthy' For Newcastle United, Says Eddie Howe

Newcastle United have missed out on some of their key transfer targets, including Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko
Eddie Howe says the Alexander Isak transfer saga has not been "healthy" for Newcastle United ahead of the new Premier League season.
Newcastle have endured a largely frustrating off-season after missing out on some of their key transfer targets, including Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, while there has been rife speculation over Isak's future.
The striker has outlined his desire to leave for Liverpool, who have already had an opening offer of £110m plus add-ons rejected by Newcastle.
Isak has not featured during pre-season and trained at his former club, Real Sociedad, during their tour of Asia. He is now training away from the first team and will not be included against Aston Villa on Saturday.
The Sweden international was the second-highest scorer in the Premier League last term, netting 23 goals, while he also scored the second goal of the EFL Cup final as Newcastle beat Liverpool to win their first trophy in 56 years.
When asked how the off-season had been, Howe described it as "stressful", but he is hopeful his side can find a way to win without their talisman.
"I don't think it's been healthy for us," Howe said. "I don't deny that's been a big challenge.
"Alex, for me, is one of the best strikers in the world - if not the best. To miss him from your squad leaves a huge gap.
"I think morale was certainly affected early on during pre-season. There was nothing I could do to affect that - it was always going to be there.
"When you have a player that good who is not part of your group, it's difficult for the players to fully understand it and to know what's going on and how to react.
"But, as time has gone on, there has been an acceptance this is the squad, and we have got to make the best of the situation. That's always been my train of thought.
"Whatever situation you're in, you have got to find a way, and you can only control what you can control. We have moved forward, and I've got to say the atmosphere of the group has been very good in the last couple of weeks."
Newcastle have already added Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Malick Thiaw to their squad, while they are also said to have agreed a deal with Aston Villa for Jacob Ramsey.