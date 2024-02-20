Sports

Indian Medallists At Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024: Final Medal Tally

A total of 13 Indian athletes -- six women and seven men -- entered the fray and collected five medals -- four gold and one silver. Here's a look at India's medallists and final medal tally

Outlook Sports Desk

February 20, 2024

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, a two-time Asian Games gold medallist, hurled the shot put at a distance of 19.72 metres in his second attempt for a new national indoor record. Photo: X (Tajinder Toor)
The eleventh edition of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran, Iran concluded on February 19, 2024. The three-day witnessed some of the finest athletic talent fighting for continental glory. (More Sports News)

A total of 13 Indian athletes -- six women and seven men -- also entered the fray and collected five medals -- four gold and one silver. Here's a look at the India's medallists and final medal tally.

Gold medallists: 1. Harmilan Bains, women's 1500m; 2. Jyothi Yarraji, women's 60m hurdles; 3. Tajinderpal Singh Toor, men's shot put; 4. Gulveer Singh, men's 3000m

Silver medallist: Ankita Dhyani, women’s 3000m

Final Medal Tally

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1China86115
2Kazakhstan42410
3India4105
4Iran35715
5Japan3418
6Kyrgyzstan1214
7Kuwait1001
8Oman1001
9Bangladesh0113
9Iraq0112
9Qatar0112
9Uzbekistan0112
13South Korea0101
14Hong Kong0022
15North Korea0011
15Philippines0011
15Saudi Arabia0011
15Thailand0011
India had won one gold, six silver and one bronze in the last edition in Astana, Kazakhstan.

