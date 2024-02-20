Tajinderpal Singh Toor, a two-time Asian Games gold medallist, hurled the shot put at a distance of 19.72 metres in his second attempt for a new national indoor record. Photo: X (Tajinder Toor)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, a two-time Asian Games gold medallist, hurled the shot put at a distance of 19.72 metres in his second attempt for a new national indoor record. Photo: X (Tajinder Toor)