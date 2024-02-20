The eleventh edition of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran, Iran concluded on February 19, 2024. The three-day witnessed some of the finest athletic talent fighting for continental glory. (More Sports News)
A total of 13 Indian athletes -- six women and seven men -- also entered the fray and collected five medals -- four gold and one silver. Here's a look at the India's medallists and final medal tally.
Gold medallists: 1. Harmilan Bains, women's 1500m; 2. Jyothi Yarraji, women's 60m hurdles; 3. Tajinderpal Singh Toor, men's shot put; 4. Gulveer Singh, men's 3000m
Silver medallist: Ankita Dhyani, women’s 3000m
Final Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|8
|6
|1
|15
|2
|Kazakhstan
|4
|2
|4
|10
|3
|India
|4
|1
|0
|5
|4
|Iran
|3
|5
|7
|15
|5
|Japan
|3
|4
|1
|8
|6
|Kyrgyzstan
|1
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Kuwait
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Oman
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|1
|3
|9
|Iraq
|0
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Qatar
|0
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Uzbekistan
|0
|1
|1
|2
|13
|South Korea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Hong Kong
|0
|0
|2
|2
|15
|North Korea
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Philippines
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Thailand
|0
|0
|1
|1
India had won one gold, six silver and one bronze in the last edition in Astana, Kazakhstan.