Savitribai Phule University Archer Mahek Pathan Wins Two Gold Medals In KIUG

Mahek defeated Lovely Professional University's Sunainadevi 146-142 in the final before pairing with Parth Korde to overcome Sunainadevi and Vikas in a shootout after both teams were locked at 153-153.

Lovely Professional University clinched the men's and women's compound team gold beating Guru Nanak Dev University in both finals. The men's team won 232-231, while the women had it easier at 226-223 in the summit clash.