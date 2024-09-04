Ajeet Singh clinched a silver medal, and Sundar Singh Gurjar secured bronze in the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final, giving India a double podium finish at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Tuesday, September 3. (Full Paralympics Coverage|More Sports News)
Ajeet surpassed Sundar in the fifth round, throwing 65.62 meters compared to Gurjar's 64.96 meters. Guillermo Gonzalez Varona of Cuba secured the gold medal with a final throw of 66.16 meters.
"This was my second Paralympics, and unlike last time when I was unable to win a medal due to injury, I was determined to make a difference this time," said Ajeet Singh, the silver medalist. "Even in the fifth round, I wasn't sure if I could do it. But I told myself, 'Just one throw can change everything,' and I managed to pull it off. I'm going to celebrate this medal with my friends and coaches."
Sundar after the competition said, I'm happy to have won my second Paralympic bronze medal. It's a great feeling to represent my country and achieve this. Due to the Olympics, I couldn't visit home, but now I'm looking forward to spending time with my family. I want to thank the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Sports Authority of India (SAI), and everyone who has supported me."
The F46 classification is for athletes with upper limb impairments, including arm deficiency, muscle weakness, or limited range of motion. These athletes compete in a standing position.