Other Sports

Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final, Paris Paralympics 2024 Highlights: Ajeet Takes Silver, Sundar Claims Bronze As India Sees Double Podium

Catch all the action and follow the throw-by-throw updates for Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Rinku Hooda in the Men’s Javelin Throw F46 final right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
3 September 2024
3 September 2024
India para athlete Ajeet Singh X
Welcome to the highlights of the men’s javelin F46 final. India’s Ajeet Singh clinched a silver medal, and Sundar Singh Gurjar took bronze. While it took Ajeet a 65.62m throw, Sundar clinched bronze with 64.96m as India saw another double podium
LIVE UPDATES

Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Highlights

India's Ajeet Singh clinched a silver medal in the men's javelin throw F46 event at the Paris Paralympics, while Sundar Singh Gurjar took bronze. Rinku Hooda finished fifth.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Live

The start list of the men’s javelin throw - F46

Ajeet Singh 

Eliezer Gabriel Buenaventura 

Rinku 

Shunya Takahashi 

Raivo Maksims 

Akihiro Yamazaki 

Sundar Singh Gurjar 

Guillermo Varona Gonzalez

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Live

India's Ajeet Singh throws 59.80m in first very first attempt, while Rinku throws 57.34m. On the other hand, Sundar Singh Gurjar throws 62.92m!! Good start overall for the Indians.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Live

Standings after the first round

Guillermo Varona Gonzalez - 63.63m

Sundar Singh Gurjar - 62.92m

Ajeet Singh - 59.80m

Shunya Takahashi - 59.28m

Akihiro Yamazaki - 57.67m

Eliezer Gabriel Buenaventura - 57.63m

Rinku Hooda - 57.34m

Maksims Raivo - 47.34m

Jutomu Kollie - X

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Live

Rinku commits a foul in his second attempt, while Ajeet Singh throws 60.53m. Gurjar hits the 61.75m, but is still placed second behind Guillermo Varona.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Live

Standings after the second round

Guillermo Varona Gonzalez - 66.14m

Sundar Singh Gurjar - 62.92m

Ajeet Singh - 60.53m

Shunya Takahashi - 59.28m

Akihiro Yamazaki - 57.67m

Eliezer Gabriel Buenaventura - 57.63m

Rinku Hooda - 57.34m

Maksims Raivo - 47.34m

Jutomu Kollie - 32.31m

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Live

Ajeet Singh throws 62.33m in his third throw, while Rinku throws 60.58m. Sundar Singh Gurjar fouls in his third, but stays second.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Live

Standings after the third round

Guillermo Varona Gonzalez - 66.14m

Sundar Singh Gurjar - 62.92m

Ajeet Singh - 62.33m

Rinku Hooda - 60.58m

Shunya Takahashi - 59.76m

Eliezer Gabriel Buenaventura - 59.12m

Akihiro Yamazaki - 57.67m

Maksims Raivo - 47.34m

Jutomu Kollie - 32.31m

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Live

India’s Sundar Singh Gurjar throws 64.94m in his fourth throw which is also his season best, while Ajeet Singh throws 60.47 long and Rinku Hooda deliberately fouls after not hitting the 60m mark.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Live

The javelin throw F46 final standings after the fourth round

Guillermo Varona Gonzalez - 66.14m

Sundar Singh Gurjar - 64.96m

Ajeet Singh - 62.33m

Rinku Hooda - 60.58m

Shunya Takahashi - 59.76m

Eliezer Gabriel Buenaventura - 59.12m

Akihiro Yamazaki - 57.67m

Maksims Raivo - 47.34m

Jutomu Kollie - 32.31m

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Live

Rinku fouls again in his fifth attempt, while Ajeet finds momentum and throws his personal best and jumps to second place with 65.62m. On the other hand, Sundar fouls out on purpose after he’s unhappy with his throw.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Live

It's yet another double podium finish for India. Ajeet takes home the silver medal with 65.62m throw, while Sundar Singh clinches bronze with 64.94m. And with that, India hits 20 medals at the Paris Paralympics.

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Live

Top three standings of the men's javelin throw F46 final

Guillermo Varona Gonzalez - 66.14m

Ajeet Singh - 65.62m

Sundar Singh Gurjar - 64.96m

Paris Paralympics: Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Live

The final standings of the men's javelin throw F46 final

Guillermo Varona Gonzalez - 66.14m

Ajeet Singh - 65.62m

Sundar Singh Gurjar - 64.96m

Eliezer Gabriel Buenaventura - 61.65m

Rinku Hooda - 61.58m

Shunya Takahashi - 59.76m

Akihiro Yamazaki - 57.67m

Maksims Raivo - 47.54m

Jutomu Kollie - 32.31m

So That's About It From Us!

Incredible 48 hours for Indian sport. They used all the momentum from yesterday and stunning is the word. India now has 20 medals, and five came in the last few hours on the track and field. It just cannot get better than that.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan Drop To 8th Place After Series Loss Against Bangladesh
  4. Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule, H2H Records
  5. World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series
Football News
  1. Steve Parish 'Astounded' By Lack Of Interest In Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze
  2. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw As Manolo Marquez Era Begins - In Pics
  3. Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics
  4. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  5. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
Tennis News
  1. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  2. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 04, 2024
  2. From Mithila Folk to Modern Art: Sanju Das Paints Women's Dreams and Desires
  3. Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism
  4. Manipur: The Heavy Burden Of Ethnic Riots On Women And Children
  5. Heroes Or Villains? Dubious Roles For Manipur's 'Mothers' And Assam Rifles in Sexual Violence Cases
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  2. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  3. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  4. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
  5. North Korea Flood: Authorities Execute 30 People Over Failure To Prevent Deaths, Says Report
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Sangaldan; Rallies To Take Place To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th; Bhavinaben Patel Loses In QFs