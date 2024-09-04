Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final, Paris Paralympics 2024 Highlights: Ajeet Takes Silver, Sundar Claims Bronze As India Sees Double Podium

Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final Highlights
India's Ajeet Singh clinched a silver medal in the men's javelin throw F46 event at the Paris Paralympics, while Sundar Singh Gurjar took bronze. Rinku Hooda finished fifth.
India's Ajeet Singh throws 59.80m in first very first attempt, while Rinku throws 57.34m. On the other hand, Sundar Singh Gurjar throws 62.92m!! Good start overall for the Indians.
Standings after the first round
Guillermo Varona Gonzalez - 63.63m
Sundar Singh Gurjar - 62.92m
Ajeet Singh - 59.80m
Shunya Takahashi - 59.28m
Akihiro Yamazaki - 57.67m
Eliezer Gabriel Buenaventura - 57.63m
Rinku Hooda - 57.34m
Maksims Raivo - 47.34m
Jutomu Kollie - X
Rinku commits a foul in his second attempt, while Ajeet Singh throws 60.53m. Gurjar hits the 61.75m, but is still placed second behind Guillermo Varona.
Standings after the second round
Guillermo Varona Gonzalez - 66.14m
Sundar Singh Gurjar - 62.92m
Ajeet Singh - 60.53m
Shunya Takahashi - 59.28m
Akihiro Yamazaki - 57.67m
Eliezer Gabriel Buenaventura - 57.63m
Rinku Hooda - 57.34m
Maksims Raivo - 47.34m
Jutomu Kollie - 32.31m
Ajeet Singh throws 62.33m in his third throw, while Rinku throws 60.58m. Sundar Singh Gurjar fouls in his third, but stays second.
Standings after the third round
Guillermo Varona Gonzalez - 66.14m
Sundar Singh Gurjar - 62.92m
Ajeet Singh - 62.33m
Rinku Hooda - 60.58m
Shunya Takahashi - 59.76m
Eliezer Gabriel Buenaventura - 59.12m
Akihiro Yamazaki - 57.67m
Maksims Raivo - 47.34m
Jutomu Kollie - 32.31m
India’s Sundar Singh Gurjar throws 64.94m in his fourth throw which is also his season best, while Ajeet Singh throws 60.47 long and Rinku Hooda deliberately fouls after not hitting the 60m mark.
The javelin throw F46 final standings after the fourth round
Guillermo Varona Gonzalez - 66.14m
Sundar Singh Gurjar - 64.96m
Ajeet Singh - 62.33m
Rinku Hooda - 60.58m
Shunya Takahashi - 59.76m
Eliezer Gabriel Buenaventura - 59.12m
Akihiro Yamazaki - 57.67m
Maksims Raivo - 47.34m
Jutomu Kollie - 32.31m
Rinku fouls again in his fifth attempt, while Ajeet finds momentum and throws his personal best and jumps to second place with 65.62m. On the other hand, Sundar fouls out on purpose after he’s unhappy with his throw.
It's yet another double podium finish for India. Ajeet takes home the silver medal with 65.62m throw, while Sundar Singh clinches bronze with 64.94m. And with that, India hits 20 medals at the Paris Paralympics.
Top three standings of the men's javelin throw F46 final
Guillermo Varona Gonzalez - 66.14m
Ajeet Singh - 65.62m
Sundar Singh Gurjar - 64.96m
The final standings of the men's javelin throw F46 final
Guillermo Varona Gonzalez - 66.14m
Ajeet Singh - 65.62m
Sundar Singh Gurjar - 64.96m
Eliezer Gabriel Buenaventura - 61.65m
Rinku Hooda - 61.58m
Shunya Takahashi - 59.76m
Akihiro Yamazaki - 57.67m
Maksims Raivo - 47.54m
Jutomu Kollie - 32.31m
So That's About It From Us!
Incredible 48 hours for Indian sport. They used all the momentum from yesterday and stunning is the word. India now has 20 medals, and five came in the last few hours on the track and field. It just cannot get better than that.