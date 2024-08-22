A Look Back: Tokyo Paralympic Medalists Who Changed India's Perception Of Disability And Sports

india paralympics medalsThe Tokyo Paralympics 2020 were not just any sporting event but a game-changer for India. This was an edition to smash stereotypes and spearhead a revolution in the way Indian society looked at disability and sports. If record-breaking performances by our athletes was like rain in the desert—feats never seen before. This newfound confidence fueled nation's hopes for success at the Paris Paralympics 2024 and the contingent is ready, are you? (More Sports News)
Sports fame and equality are hard-earned in India, and the gap between the Olympics and Paralympics has historically been vast. But it was the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 that turned things around. This 19-medal haul showcased not only exceptional talent by our athletes but bridged the gap, so to say, between the Indian audience and Paralympic sports.
As Sumit Antil, gold medalist in javelin throw at the Tokyo Paralympics, rightly puts it, "Abhi log hamara naam toh jante hain." NOW PEOPLE AT LEAST KNOW OUR NAMES.
The contingent won a total of 19 medals—5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze—thereby breaking all previous records and firmly establishing India as one of the strong medal contender nations in the Paralympic arena.
This exceeded not only the combined medal count of 12 from all previous Paralympic appearances but also came together with a billion people to celebrate Paralympic sports and disability, in general equality in sports.
Tokyo Olympics 2024: The Indian Athletes Who Shone The Brightest
Avani Lekhara, the sensational shooter at the Tokyo Paralympics, becomes India's first woman to capture a gold in an individual event. She clinched gold in the women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 and later cemented her legacy by claiming bronze in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 to become the first Indian woman to become a multi-medalist in a single Paralympics.
Dominance at the Tokyo Paralympics was not restricted only to the shooting ranges. History was scripted through the athletics events as Sumit Antil wrote a world record in Men's Javelin Throw F64 and secured another Gold medal for the nation.
Para-badminton turned out to be another goldmine for India. Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar won gold medals in the men's singles SL3 and SH6 events, respectively, to stamp India's authority in the sport.
Para-badminton player Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, was the first civil servant to win a Paralympic silver in SL4 men's singles.
India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medalists
Let's have a look at all the India's Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalists
Gold Medalists
|Player Name
|Game
|Category
|Avani Lekhara
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1
|Sumit Antil
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw F64
|Manish Narwal
|Shooting
|Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
|Pramod Bhagat
|Badminton
|Men's Singles SL3
|Krishna Nagar
|Badminton
|Men's Singles SH6
Silver Medalists
|Player Name
|Sport
|Category
|Bhavina Patel
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles C4
|Nishad Kumar
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump T47
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Athletics
|Men's Discus Throw F56
|Devendra Jhajharia
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw F46
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump T63
|Praveen Kumar
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump T64
|Singhraj Adhana
|Shooting
|Men's 50m Pistol SH1
|Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj
|Badminton
|Men's Singles SL4
Bronze Medalists
|Player Name
|Sport
|Category
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw F46
|Singhraj Adhana
|Shooting
|Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|Sharad Kumar
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump T63
|Avani Lekhara
|Shooting
|Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1
|Harvinder Singh
|Archery
|Men's Individual Recurve Open
|Manoj Sarkar
|Badminton
|Men's Singles SL3
India At Paris Paralympics 2024
India will compete in 12 sports at the Paris Paralympics 2024, an increase from the nine sports the contingent participated in at the Tokyo Paralympics. Para cycling, para rowing and para judo are the disciplined added, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) announced on Wednesday.
India are sending the largest contingent for the Games with 84 athletes. In Tokyo, India sent 54 athletes, including just 14 women. For Paris, the team has expanded to 84 athletes, with women making up 32 participants.
India At Paralympic Games: History
The Indian contingent made its first appearance at the Paralympics in the 1968 edition held in Tel Aviv.
It sent a delegation of 10 athletes but was unable to clinch any medal. Then, India did not participate in the 1976 and 1980 editions of the Games, but returned in the 1984 edition. Since then, the country has taken part in every Paralympics.
Having taken part in 12 editions so far. The Indian team has won 31 medals - 9 gold, 12 silver, and 10 bronze medals. Murlikant Petkar was the first Indian to win Paralympic gold medal during the 1972 edition in Heidelberg.