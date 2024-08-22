A Look Back: Tokyo Paralympic Medalists Who Changed India's Perception Of Disability And Sports

india paralympics medalsThe Tokyo Paralympics 2020 were not just any sporting event but a game-changer for India. This was an edition to smash stereotypes and spearhead a revolution in the way Indian society looked at disability and sports. If record-breaking performances by our athletes was like rain in the desert—feats never seen before. This newfound confidence fueled nation's hopes for success at the Paris Paralympics 2024 and the contingent is ready, are you? (More Sports News)