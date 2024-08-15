2036 Olympics: Which Countries Are In The Running To Bid For The Biggest Sporting Event

The 2024 Paris Olympics have been concluded and the attention now turns to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Despite all the attention on LA 2028, it's the bid to host the 2036 Olympics that has taken all the eyeballs as many countries and cities are preparing their bids to host the biggest sporting event to their respective country. (More Sports News)
The 2032 Olympics will be held in Brisbane, Australia but the 2036 edition has still not been decided yet. The likes of Europe, North America, and Oceania have had their turns, but all eyes are on Asia to host the 2036 Summer Games.
Here are the list of countries and cities that are up and running to host the 2036 Olympics:
Saudi Arabia:
Middle-Eastern presence in the Olympics is a rare watch and the likes of Saudi Arabia and Qatar will do all it takes to host the biggest sporting event in the world. Saudi has seen a rapid growth of economy and investment in sports infrastructure. It has been actively eyeing to host a major sporting event and the Olympics could be a significant shift.
Qatar:
Qatar, on the other hand, could also host the Olympics. After playing host to the FIFA World Cup in 2022, the Olympics would bring in major boost to the country's sporting culture.
Indonesia:
Indonesia will hope to impress Olympic evaluators by having hosted the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. “Indonesia has the infrastructure, the ambition and the willingness to do it,” Indonesia’s team leader at the Paris Olympics, Anindya Bakrie was quoted in by the Associated Press.
India:
Recently, French PM Emmanuel Macron said that India has the 'capacity' to host the Olympics. "First of all, I am a strong believer in your country and the future of your country. And what you can build and your capacity to organise such events. I think this is a fierce competition.
"You should not underestimate that fact. I remember that seven years ago when we went to Lausanne, we did compete with the US at that time - Los Angeles. And we found this agreement at the end, it was, it is still a great cooperation. So, competing, by itself, is clearly a great preparation," Macron said.
With this backing, why wouldn't India be in the race to host the Olympics? At the Independence Day speech, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India dreams of hosting the 2036 Olympics and further added that preparations are underway.
"India organised the G20 Summit in India and hosted over 200 events across the nation. It proved that India has the ability to organise big events. As this has been proven, it is now India's dream to host the 2036 Olympics in India, and we are preparing for that," he said.