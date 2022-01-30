Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty Retain No.1 Ranking; Danielle Collins Breaks Into Top-10

Ashleigh Barty pocketed her third Major after winning the women's singles crown at the Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic, Ashleigh Barty Retain No.1 Ranking; Danielle Collins Breaks Into Top-10
Novak Djokovic (R) didn't defend his Australian Open title after his visa was cancelled twice. - Composite Twitter Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 1:25 pm

Newly crowned Australian Open women’s singles champion Ashleigh Barty has maintained her more than the two-year grip on the No.1 ranking after winning her third major title with a straight-sets victory over Danielle Collins. (More Tennis News)

Barty, winner of the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon the following year, has extended her ranking points lead over incumbent No.2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, with French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova rising one spot into third after making the quarterfinals in Australia for the first time. 

Poland's Iga Swiatek moves up five places into fourth after making her first major semifinal outside of a clay court, while 28-year-old Collins jumps up 20 places to be in the top ten for the first time after an impressive run to her maiden Grand Slam final.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Australian Open 2022, Men's Singles Final: Watch Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev Showdown

Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty Beats Danielle Collins To End 44-Year Wait For Home Grand Slam

Australian Open 2022: Chasing 21st Grand Slam, Rafael Nadal Faces Daniil Medvedev In Final

“It's been an amazing fortnight for you,” said Barty of the American in her post-match speech after Saturday's final. “You're in the top ten and it's absolutely where you belong. I know you will be fighting for many more of these in the future.”

Former No. 1, Spain's Garbine Muguruza drops four places into seventh after losing in the second round at Melbourne Park. In the men's rankings, Italy's Matteo Berrettini is the only mover inside the top ten, climbing to a new career-high of No.6 after making the semifinals at Melbourne Park for the first time, with Russia's Andrey Rublev dropping to seventh. 

Novak Djokovic, with 20 grand slam titles, will continue as No. 1 despite missing the Australian Open after being deported for not meeting the country's strict COVID-19 vaccination rules. Russia's Daniil Medvedev maintains second irrespective of his result against Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open men's final to be played later Sunday.

Nadal, tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer with 20 grand slam titles, stays fifth, behind Germany's Alexander Zverev and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. 

Tags

Sports Tennis Novak Djokovic Ashleigh Barty Danielle Collins Garbine Muguruza Iga Swiatek Australian Open 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Daniil Medvedev ATP Rankings WTA Rankings
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

French Cup 2021-22: Marseille Beat Montpellier In Penalty Shootout To Reach Quarterfinals

French Cup 2021-22: Marseille Beat Montpellier In Penalty Shootout To Reach Quarterfinals

Pakistan Super League 2022: Multan Sultans Pull Off Record Run Chase Vs Lahore Qalandars

African Cup of Nations 2021 Deadly Stampede: Cameroon Blames On ‘Massive’ Influx Of Fans

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Hosts Cameroon, Burkina Faso March Into Semifinals  

Adama Traore, Spain Winger, Returns To Barcelona On Loan From Wolverhampton Wanderers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi