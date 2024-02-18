Speaking exclusively on the 'Star Sports Incredible 16 of IPL' show, former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn echoed sentiments shared by many when he hailed Dhoni as the epitome of leadership excellence.

"It has to be MS Dhoni. He has won everything -- World Cup, IPL, ICC Champions Trophy," said Steyn.

"He's a leader of men, and you've got a bunch of men here that are all at the highest level of their game, and they need someone who has been there and done that and can manage them extremely well on and off the field, so I will have to go with MS Dhoni," he said.

ALSO READ: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Second Career Double Ton In Rajkot